Haryana election result 2019, Dushyant Chautala,JJP,Congress, BJP

किंगमेकर दुष्यंत चौटाला बोले- अभी कुछ भी कहना जल्दबाजी, कल करेंगे फैसला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 24 Oct 2019 04:32 PM IST
haryana Assembly elections
haryana Assembly elections - फोटो : अमर उजाला
हरियाणा की सियासत में किंगमेकर बनकर उभरे दुष्यंत चौटाला आगामी रणनीति बनाने में जुट गए हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि एक वीवीपीएटी की पर्चियों का मिलान चल रहा है। जैसे ही प्रमाण पत्र मिलता है, मैं सभी के साथ चर्चा करूंगा।
कल विधायकों के साथ बैठक करूंगा और भविष्य की योजना तय करूंगा। अभी कुछ भी कहना जल्दबाजी होगा। मेरा मानना है कि राज्य बदलाव चाहता है और जेजेपी इसे सफल बनाएगी। बता दें कि अपने पहले ही विधानसभा चुनाव में जेजेपी किंगमेकर की भूमिका में है। 
 
बराला बोले-इस्तीफे की बात अफवाह
haryana assembly election result haryana chunav result haryana chunav result 2019 haryana vidhan sabha chunav 2019 vidhan sabha chunav 2019 haryana result chunav result haryana 2019 हरियाणा विधानसभा चुनाव 2019 रिजल्ट
आतंकी (प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर)
Chandigarh

जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने दी हाईकोर्ट उड़ाने की धमकी, तारीख और समय भी बताया, लिखा-मजाक में मत लेना

इस बार जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के नाम से आए एक धमकी भरे पत्र में पंजाब एवं हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट और जिला अदालत को उड़ाने की धमकी दी गई है। 

24 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
haryana Assembly elections
Ambala

Haryana Chunav Result: कांटे की टक्कर में फंसे कई दिग्गज, काफी चौंकाने वाले हैं नतीजे

24 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

जेल में होगी गैंगस्टर की शादी, बजेगा बैंड बाजा, गुरुद्वारा साहिब में होंगे फेरे

24 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Ambala

Haryana Chunav Result: अंतिम नतीजे आने में हो सकती है देरी, जानें इसके पीछे क्या है वजह

23 अक्टूबर 2019

haryana Assembly elections
Chandigarh

Haryana Chunav Result: बहुमत से दूर भाजपा और कांग्रेस, निर्दलियों से साध रहें संपर्क

24 अक्टूबर 2019

ड्राइ फ्रूट्स
Chandigarh

खुशखबरीः दिवाली से पहले सस्ते हुए ड्राई फ्रूट, तो खरीदारी कीजिए और गिफ्ट में दीजिए

23 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Ambala

Haryana Chunav Result: त्रिस्तरीय सुरक्षा से लैस काउंटिग सेंटर, सुबह आठ बजे से होगी मतगणना

23 अक्टूबर 2019

haryana Assembly elections
Chandigarh

हरियाणा की इन 15 वीआईपी सीटों पर सभी निगाहें टिकीं, कांटे की टक्कर में फंसे कई दिग्गज

24 अक्टूबर 2019

Haryana Exit Polls
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः एग्जिट पोल के आंकड़ों से पसोपेश में प्रत्याशी और दिग्गज नेता कहते हैं...

23 अक्टूबर 2019

वोट डालने के बाद उंगली पर लगी स्याही दिखाते लोग
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनाव: पांच विधानसभा के पांच बूथों पर पुनर्मतदान खत्म, उचाना में सबसे ज्यादा पड़े मत

23 अक्टूबर 2019

दीपेंद्र हुड्डा ने BJP पर लगाया बड़ा आरोप कहा, निर्दलीय विधायकों को धमका रही पार्टी

दीपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने भाजपा पर बड़ा आरोप लगाया है। उन्होंने कहा कि भाजपा प्रदेश के निर्दलीय विधायकों को धमका रही है। उनपर दबाव बनाया जा रहा है।

24 अक्टूबर 2019

हरियाणा चुनाव 1:14

भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा ने बीजेपी के खिलाफ साथ आने की सभी दलों से की अपील

24 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:19

गरीब बुजुर्ग का शास्त्रीय गायन सुनकर खड़े हो जाएंगे रौंगटे

24 अक्टूबर 2019

भूपेन्द्र हुड्डा 1:19

हरियाणा चुनाव 2019: भाजपा का फंसा पेंच, भूपेन्द्र सिंह हुड्डा का दावा, मिलेगा कांग्रेस को बहुमत

24 अक्टूबर 2019

संजय राउत 1:07

Maharashtra-Haryana Election Result: संजय राउत बोले, नहीं बदलेगा भाजपा -शिवसेना का 50-50 फॉर्मूला

24 अक्टूबर 2019

सरहिंद नगर काउंसिल के कर्मचारी सरहिंद के शमशानघाट में कूड़ेदान से लावारिश शव को उतारते हुए।
Chandigarh

मानवता को शर्मसार करने वाली तस्वीर, कूड़ेदान में शवों को रखकर पहुंचाया जा रहा श्मशान

23 अक्टूबर 2019

वोट डालने को लाइन में लगे लोग
Chandigarh

हरियाणा विस चुनावः नाराजगी ने रोकी राह, जहां भाजपा ने टिकट काटे वहां काफी गिरा मतदान

24 अक्टूबर 2019

haryana Assembly elections
Chandigarh

हाथी की चाल, ऑटो की रफ्तार, झाड़ू के चमत्कार को ‘जन आशीर्वाद’ की दरकार

24 अक्टूबर 2019

मनिंदर सिद्धू और सुख धालीवाल
Chandigarh

कनाडा चुनाव में 19 पंजाबियों ने लहराया जीत का परचम, सरकार बनाने में रहेगी किंगमेकर की भूमिका

23 अक्टूबर 2019

साड़ को चारा खिलाता युवक
Chandigarh

चार तोला सोना खा गया आवारा सांड, मशक्कत से ढूंढकर लाए, अब पूरा घर खातिरदारी में जुटा

20 अक्टूबर 2019

वोट डालने के बाद दिग्गज नेता
Chandigarh

हरियाणा में 68.31 प्रतिशत मतदान, पुरुषों ने मारी बाजी, फरीदाबाद में सबसे कम पड़े वोट

23 अक्टूबर 2019

