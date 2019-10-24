किंगमेकर दुष्यंत चौटाला बोले- अभी कुछ भी कहना जल्दबाजी, कल करेंगे फैसला

Dushyant Chautala,JJP: Counting of slips from a VVPAT is underway. As soon as I get certificate,I'll discuss with everyone,hold meeting with MLAs tomorrow&decide future course of action.Too early to say anything.I believe state wants change&JJP will bring it. #HaryanaAssemblyPoll pic.twitter.com/bavFtOhLJL— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019
BJP's Haryana chief Subhash Barala says that he has not resigned from his post and that the news of his resignation is a rumour. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/0pGOIVUWxc— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019
#WATCH DS Hooda,Congress: BJP is trying to pressurize independent candidates as most of them want to join us. It can't be accepted in democracy.Independent candidates should be able to freely choose the party whom they wish to support.I want to appeal to EC about it through media pic.twitter.com/8qn3A1flJ1— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019
#WATCH Former Haryana CM BS Hooda in Rohtak: The time has come for Congress, JJP, INLD, and independent candidates to come together to form a strong government. #HaryanaAssemblyElections pic.twitter.com/r255Dsju5H— ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2019
इस बार जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के नाम से आए एक धमकी भरे पत्र में पंजाब एवं हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट और जिला अदालत को उड़ाने की धमकी दी गई है।
24 अक्टूबर 2019