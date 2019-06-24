राहुल गांधी से मिले हरियाणा कांग्रेस के नेता, बीएस हुड्डा पर अशोक तंवर ने दिया बड़ा बयान

Ashok Tanwar, President, Haryana Pradesh Congress on reports that BS Hooda is unhappy with the party: All this is misinformation, everything is fine in Congress. pic.twitter.com/eHLv36aVhF

Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on reports of BJP leader Krishan Bedi saying 'Hooda will leave Congress': Krishan Bedi, Anil Vij or Khattar sahab, they don't see anything else but Hooda, they even dream of me during the night. pic.twitter.com/ZhaVVpNiYE