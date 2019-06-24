राहुल गांधी से मिले हरियाणा कांग्रेस के नेता, बीएस हुड्डा पर अशोक तंवर ने दिया बड़ा बयान

Haryana Congress leaders to meet Congress President Rahul Gandhi and State Incharge Ghulam Nabi Azad on 27 June. (file pics) pic.twitter.com/hsbwLXwndA— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019
Ashok Tanwar, President, Haryana Pradesh Congress on reports that BS Hooda is unhappy with the party: All this is misinformation, everything is fine in Congress. pic.twitter.com/eHLv36aVhF— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019
Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on reports of BJP leader Krishan Bedi saying 'Hooda will leave Congress': Krishan Bedi, Anil Vij or Khattar sahab, they don't see anything else but Hooda, they even dream of me during the night. pic.twitter.com/ZhaVVpNiYE— ANI (@ANI) June 24, 2019
हरियाणा के रेवाड़ी में एक खौफनाक वाकया सामने आया है। यहां बीजेपी नेता सतीश खोड़ा की गाड़ी ने एक होम गार्ड जवान को बोनट पर खींच ले लिया।
24 जून 2019