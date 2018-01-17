We met Guv over failure of law & order in the state. Multiple rape incidents make us hang our head low in shame. State govt must resign on moral grounds. We've asked the Guv to dismiss govt, if they don't resign, & implement President's rule here: BS Hooda, former Haryana CM pic.twitter.com/jtkw5McC60— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018
We started 'Dial 100 Project', will also begin '1090 Project' so women in danger can immediately contact police. We'll look into matters, take help of counseling or legal action as the need be. We've set up special courts for speedy trials of such cases.: ML Khattar, Haryana CM pic.twitter.com/2xy7o5u0tE— ANI (@ANI) January 17, 2018
यूपी एसटीएफ ने दस मामलों में वांछित बग्गा सिंह को नेपाल बॉर्डर के करीब मार गिराया। उस पर एक लाख का इनाम घोषित किया गया था।
17 जनवरी 2018
