किसान शनिवार को करेंगे चक्का जाम, हरियाणा सरकार सतर्क, पुलिस के लिए दिशा निर्देश जारी

Haryana ADGP (law & order) issues directives to SPs & Commissioners in view of farmers' proposed chakka jam tomorrow. "Maximum force shall be pulled out from non-operational duties. Intelligence network should be geared up and necessary preventive action may be taken," it reads— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021
