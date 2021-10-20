पंजाब: कैप्टन ने दिया भाजपा से गठबंधन का संकेत, हरीश बोले- लगता अपने अंदर के 'धर्मनिरपेक्ष अमरिंदर' को मार डाला

विज्ञापन

Who can forgive BJP that has kept farmers at the borders for 10 months?Can Punjab forgive them for the manner in which farmers' agitation has been dealt with? His statement is really shocking. It seems he has killed the 'secular Amarinder' within him: Congress leader Harish Rawat pic.twitter.com/9fmq7THCFw — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

Congress will not suffer any loss, this will actually divide the votes of our rivals. Congress will not be affected. Our votes will depend on performance of Channi govt, the way Channi has started, it has created a good impression before Punjab & the entire nation: Harish Rawat pic.twitter.com/oS5uZfZ1XR — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

If he wants to eat crow & go with BJP, he can. Who can stop him if he can't stay with his old commitment to secularism? He was considered a symbol of 'Sarvdharm Sambhav' &connected to Congress' traditions for long. If he wants to go,he should: Harish Rawat on Capt Amarinder Singh pic.twitter.com/O7sPQ24yfK — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2021

पंजाब के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह नया राजनीतिक दल बनाएंगे। नवंबर में पार्टी का एलान करेंगे। कैप्टन ने भाजपा के साथ भी गठबंधन का संकेत दिया। इस पर कांग्रेस के पंजाब प्रभारी हरीश रावत ने बड़ा बयान दिया।रावत ने कहा कि कैप्टन के पार्टी बनाने से कांग्रेस का कोई नुकसान नहीं होगा। वास्तव में हमारे प्रतिद्वंद्वियों के मतों का विभाजन होगा। कांग्रेस प्रभावित नहीं होगी। रावत ने कहा कि कांग्रेस का वोट चन्नी सरकार के प्रदर्शन पर निर्भर करेगा। जिस तरह से चन्नी ने शुरुआत की है, उन्होंने पंजाब और पूरे देश के सामने एक अच्छी छाप छोड़ी है।हरीश रावत ने कहा कि 10 महीने तक किसानों को सरहदों पर रखने वाली भाजपा को कौन माफ कर सकता है? जिस तरह से किसानों के आंदोलन से निपटा गया है, क्या पंजाब उन्हें माफ कर सकता है?भाजपा को लेकर कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह का बयान चौंकाने वाला है। ऐसा लगता है कि उन्होंने अपने भीतर के 'धर्मनिरपेक्ष अमरिंदर' को मार डाला है। अगर वह धर्मनिरपेक्षता के प्रति अपनी पुरानी प्रतिबद्धता पर कायम नहीं रह सकते तो उन्हें (अमरिंदर सिंह) कौन रोक सकता है? उन्हें 'सर्वधर्म संभव' का प्रतीक माना जाता था और लंबे समय तक कांग्रेस की परंपराओं से जुड़े रहे। अगर वह जाना चाहते हैं तो उन्हें जाना चाहिए।