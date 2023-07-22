Haryana: दिल्ली-पंजाब में उचित व्यवस्था होती तो न आती बाढ़... CM के ओएसडी ने दोनों राज्यों पर साधा निशाना

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
#WATCH | "Aam Aadmi Party says that Haryana caused floods in Delhi and Punjab says that Himachal caused floods in the state. If they had made proper arrangements then such situation wouldn't have occurred in both Delhi and Punjab. It is a natural disaster and should be seen in… pic.twitter.com/mPNQ4iuLcN— ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Next Article
Followed