Punjab: Farmers blocked railway track near Batala today to protest against issues of stubble burning and demand for more sugar mills in the state. pic.twitter.com/DYjVlIoA6z— ANI (@ANI) October 18, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात की और प्रदेश में पराली जलाने की समस्या को लेकर खुलकर बातचीत की।
18 अक्टूबर 2018