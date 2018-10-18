शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
बटालाः किसानों ने रेलवे ट्रैक किया जाम, लाठियां और डंडे लेकर बैठे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बटाला (पंजाब) Updated Thu, 18 Oct 2018 05:33 PM IST
Farmer's protest
Farmer's protest
ख़बर सुनें
पंजाब में पराली का मुद्दा जोर पकड़ता जा रहा है। गुरुवार को पंजाब के बटाला में बड़ी संख्या में किसानों ने रेल ट्रैक जाम कर दिया। ये सभी किसान पराली जलाने और प्रदेश में ज्यादा चीनी मिलों की स्थापना को लेकर प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं। पंजाब में लगातार पराली के मुद्दे पर किसानों और सरकार में रार बढ़ती जा रही है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
विज्ञापन

विज्ञापन
पीएम मोदी से मिले सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह
Chandigarh

PM मोदी से मिले सीएम कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह, बोले- बढ़ सकती है पराली जलाने की समस्या

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से मुलाकात की और प्रदेश में पराली जलाने की समस्या को लेकर खुलकर बातचीत की।

18 अक्टूबर 2018

पंजाब-हरियाणा हाईकोर्ट
Chandigarh

हाईकोर्ट का आदेश, दिवाली और दशहरा में सिर्फ तीन घंटे ही चला सकेंगे पटाखे

18 अक्टूबर 2018

demo pic
Chandigarh

शर्मनाकः लड़की को किडनैप कर दो युवकों ने किया दुष्कर्म, शिकायत करने पहुंची तो थानेदार ने भगाया

18 अक्टूबर 2018

demo pic
Chandigarh

बेटे से पिता की राइफल से चली गोली, सामने खड़ी मां को कर दिया छलनी...पढ़े दर्दनाक हादसा

17 अक्टूबर 2018

Student Union Election
Chandigarh

हरियाणा में संपन्न हुए छात्र संघ चुनाव, 11 विश्वविद्यालयों और 224 महाविद्यालयों के परिणाम घोषित

18 अक्टूबर 2018

हेल्मेट
Chandigarh

बैकफुट पर आया चंडीगढ़ प्रशासन, निर्देश- अब सिख महिलाएं हेलमेट पहनें या नहीं, उनकी मर्जी

18 अक्टूबर 2018

haryana cm khattar
Chandigarh

गुरुग्राम में जज की पत्नी और बेटे के साथ हुए कांड के बाद सरकार का बड़ा फैसला, जारी हुए निर्देश

16 अक्टूबर 2018

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

दो युवकों ने 12 वीं की छात्रा के साथ किया दुष्कर्म, परेशान लड़की ने उठाया खौफनाक कदम

18 अक्टूबर 2018

चंडीगढ़ पुलिस
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ के डीएसपी स्तर के अधिकारियों को मिली राहत, एक नोटिफिकेशन ने मचाया था हड़कंप

18 अक्टूबर 2018

राम रहीम
Chandigarh

राम रहीम ने की एफआईआर रद्द करने की मांग, हाईकोर्ट ने सीबीआई को जारी किया नोटिस, जानें मामला

16 अक्टूबर 2018

