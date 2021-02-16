शहर चुनें

Home ›   Chandigarh ›   ED files prosecution complaint against 22 accused including Former Haryana CM BS Hooda

पंचकूला औद्योगिक भूखंड अवांटन घोटाले में ईडी की कार्रवाई, भूपेंद्र हुड्डा समेत 22 के खिलाफ दर्ज किया मामला

ajay kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar
Updated Tue, 16 Feb 2021 02:36 PM IST
विज्ञापन
भूपेंद्र हुड्डा
भूपेंद्र हुड्डा - फोटो : पीटीआई
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने (ईडी) पंचकूला औद्योगिक भूखंड अवांटन घोटाले में हरियाणा के पूर्व सीएम भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा समेत 22 लोगों के खिलाफ अभियोजन शिकायत दर्ज की है। 
विज्ञापन


आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states chandigarh enforcement directorate panchkula industrial plot allotment scam ed prosecution complaint former haryana cm bs hooda

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मध्यप्रदेश में सड़क हादसा: राहत एवं बचाव कार्य जारी
Jabalpur

बाणसागर नहर में गिरी बस : 39 की मौत, मृतकों में नौकरी की परीक्षा देने जा रहे 12 प्रतिभागी भी शामिल

16 फरवरी 2021

अक्षर पटेल
Cricket News

IND vs ENG: भारत की इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ सबसे बड़ी जीत, सीरीज 1-1 की बराबरी पर खड़ी

16 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
कश्मीर में आतंकवादी हमला
Jammu

कश्मीर में आतंकियों की नापाक हरकत, अनंतनाग के बिजबेहाड़ा में आईईडी ब्लास्ट

16 फरवरी 2021

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

INDvENG: इन पांच खिलाड़ियों के आगे अंग्रेजों ने टेके घुटने, चेन्नई में बने मैच के हीरो

16 फरवरी 2021

टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

फिर बदला विश्व टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का गणित, भारत की जीत के बाद ये हैं नए समीकरण

16 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
आईपीएल 2021
Cricket News

इन पांच खिलाड़ियों पर फ्रेंचाइजी हो सकती है मेहरबान, IPL नीलामी में लग सकती है बड़ी बोली

16 फरवरी 2021

गुना में गर्भवती से बदसुलूकी की तस्वीर
Bhopal

गर्भवती महिला से बदसलूकी: कंधे पर लड़के को बैठाकर तीन किमी घुमाया, पीटते रहे

16 फरवरी 2021

शुभमन गिल
Cricket News

टीम इंडिया के लिए बुरी खबर, हॉस्पिटल ले जाए गए शुभमन गिल, आज मैदान पर भी नहीं उतरेंगे

16 फरवरी 2021

husband killed wife in ghaziabad
Ghaziabad

दिन में बेटे को छोड़ा नानी के घर फिर वैलेंटाइन डे पर पत्नी की हत्या, लिखा- 15 दिनों में की कई गलतियां, इसके लिए...

16 फरवरी 2021

मिथुन चक्रवर्ती, मोहन भागवत
Bollywood

संघ प्रमुख मोहन भागवत से मुलाकात पर मिथुन चक्रवर्ती की सफाई, कहा- ‘वैसा कुछ भी नहीं है’

16 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X