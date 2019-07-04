शहर चुनें

कैप्टन बोले- पंजाब की सभी जेलों में लगेंगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे और ड्रोन से होगी निगरानी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 04 Jul 2019 07:28 PM IST
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
लुधियाना और नाभा जेल में हुई वारदात के बाद पंजाब सरकार ने बड़ा फैसला लिया है। मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि सुरक्षा के लिहाज से पंजाब की सभी जेलों में ड्रोन और सीसीटीवी कैमरे उपलब्ध कराए जाएंगे। बता दें कि हाल ही में पटियाला की नाभा जेल में डेरा प्रेमी की हत्या कर दी गई थी। वहीं लुधियाना केंद्रीय जेल में भी कैदियों ने हिंसा फैला दी थी। दो बड़ी वारदात के बाद पंजाब की जेल व्यवस्था पर सवाल उठने लगे थे। 
punjab chief minister captain amarinder singh drone cctv camera available punjab prisons
