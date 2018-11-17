मंत्री नवजोत सिद्धू ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि उन्हें ऐसे लोगों को सफाई देने की जरूरत नहीं, जिनका नाम गोधरा कांड में शामिल है। नवजोत सिद्धू ने कहा कि क्या प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को जलन हो रही है कि उन्हें इमरान खान ने अपने शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में नहीं बुलाया। पाकिस्तान के आर्मी चीफ को गले लगाने के मुद्दे पर बीजेपी के आरोपों पर भी नवजोत सिद्धू ने अपने अंदाज में पलटवार किया। सिद्धू ने तंज कसा कि क्या हो गया, अगर मैंने उन्हें गले लगा लिया।

Is the PM jealous that he was not called (for Imran Khan’s oath ceremony)? Is he jealous that he went to Pakistan uninvited (for Nawaz Sharif’s birthday)? I’ll not prove my patriotism to people whose name came up in Godhra(riots case): Navjot Singh Sidhu, Congress pic.twitter.com/NSd4iCpUK1 — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2018