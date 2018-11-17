शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Chandigarh ›   Congress Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu Statement Against PM Modi, Rafale deal

नवजोत सिद्धू का PM मोदी पर तंज, बोले- गोधरा कांड में जिनका नाम, उन्हें सफाई देने की जरूरत नहीं

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Sat, 17 Nov 2018 02:41 PM IST
नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
ख़बर सुनें
मंत्री नवजोत सिद्धू ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी पर तंज कसते हुए कहा कि उन्हें ऐसे लोगों को सफाई देने की जरूरत नहीं, जिनका नाम गोधरा कांड में शामिल है। नवजोत सिद्धू ने कहा कि क्या प्रधानमंत्री मोदी को जलन हो रही है कि उन्हें इमरान खान ने अपने शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में नहीं बुलाया। पाकिस्तान के आर्मी चीफ को गले लगाने के मुद्दे पर बीजेपी के आरोपों पर भी नवजोत सिद्धू ने अपने अंदाज में पलटवार किया। सिद्धू ने तंज कसा कि क्या हो गया, अगर मैंने उन्हें गले लगा लिया।
navjot singh sidhu pm modi rafale deal congress
