CM Captain Amarinder Singh has termed Sunil Jakhar's resignation as totally unnecessary

सुनील जाखड़ के इस्तीफे पर कैप्टन का बड़ा बयान, कहा-ये पूरी तरह से अनावश्यक है

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Mon, 27 May 2019 08:11 PM IST
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गुरदासपुर से कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी और प्रदेशाध्यक्ष सुनील जाखड़ ने अपने पद से सोमवार को इस्तीफा दे दिया। इस पूरे मामले में पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह का भी बयान आया है। अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि राज्य में पार्टी के बेहतर प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए सुनील जाखड़ का पंजाब कांग्रेस प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के पद से इस्तीफा देना पूरी तरह से अनावश्यक है।
cm captain amarinder singh sunil jakhar resignation unnecessary
