चंडीगढ़ में केजरीवाल का वादा: कचरे के पहाड़ हटेंगे, मुफ्त पानी मिलेगा, फिर बनाएंगे एशिया का सबसे खूबसूरत शहर

If AAP comes to power in Chandigarh, we'll end corruption. For every municipality work, people spend money & take offs from offices due to long queues. So municipality officials will come to your residences for work,like in Delhi: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in poll-bound Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/Egj4gCydI0

These garbage dump mountains, like in Daddu Majra Colony, will be removed. We'll make sure Chandigarh becomes the most beautiful city in all of Asia, yet again. Water & electricity is free in Delhi. Chandigarh will also get free water: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh pic.twitter.com/H0cyF9ff0q