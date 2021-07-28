बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Home ›   Chandigarh ›   Capt Amarinder Singh written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reopen Kartarpur Corridor

पंजाब: कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने पीएम मोदी को लिखा पत्र, करतारपुर कॉरिडोर खोलने की अपील की

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Published by: ajay kumar Updated Wed, 28 Jul 2021 06:54 PM IST
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह। (फाइल फोटो)
कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह। (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को पत्र लिखा। पत्र में उन्होंने करतारपुर कॉरिडोर को फिर से खोलने का आग्रह किया। उन्होंने कोरोना के कम हो रहे केसों का हवाला दिया।  
city & states chandigarh
