अगर सरकार ने कृषि कानून वापस नहीं लिए तो लौटा दूंगा खेल रत्न पुरस्कार : मुक्केबाज विजेंद्र सिंह

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Sun, 06 Dec 2020 02:02 PM IST
Boxer Vijender Singh
Boxer Vijender Singh - फोटो : ANI

ख़बर सुनें
मुक्केबाज विजेंद्र सिंह ने खेल रत्न पुरस्कार लौटाने की बात कही। उन्होंने कहा कि अगर सरकार काले कृषि कानून वापस नहीं लेती हैं तो वह अपना खेल रत्न पुरस्कार वापस कर देंगे। बता दें कि देश में राजीव गांधी खेल रत्न पुरस्कार खेल क्षेत्र का सबसे बड़ा पुरस्कार है। रविवार को विजेंद्र सिंह सिंघु बॉर्डर में किसान आंदोलन में शामिल होने पहुंचे। बता दें कि मुक्केबाज विजेंद्र सिंह कांग्रेस की टिकट में चुनाव भी लड़ चुके हैं।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

