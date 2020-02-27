विधायक बलराज कुंडू ने समर्थन वापस लेने की घोषणा की, सीएम बोले- उनसे करेंगे बात 

Independent Haryana MLA Balraj Kundu in Chandigarh: I had extended my support to an honest govt and Chief Minister ML Khattar. Now, I have realized that their display of honesty is a farce. I will hand over a letter to the Assembly Speaker to withdraw my support tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/ZV7yjg1FsC— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar on MLA Balraj Kundu's announcement to withdraw support: We will speak to him. We are open to order a probe if there is credible primary evidence to believe his allegations. But if there is no evidence, there is no point in ordering any inquiry. https://t.co/GxIJFXVoMP pic.twitter.com/4vlYMydqOm— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2020
