विधायक बलराज कुंडू ने समर्थन वापस लेने की घोषणा की, सीएम बोले- उनसे करेंगे बात 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Thu, 27 Feb 2020 06:10 PM IST
हरियाणा के बजट से एक दिन पहले ही प्रदेश में राजनीति शुरू हो गई है। महम से निर्दलीय विधायक बलराज कुंडू ने चंडीगढ़ में कहा कि मैंने एक ईमानदार सरकार और मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर लाल को अपना समर्थन दिया था। मैं कल अपना समर्थन वापस लेने के लिए विधानसभा अध्यक्ष को एक पत्र सौंपूंगा।
कुंडू के समर्थन वापस लेने की घोषणा के बाद सीएम मनोहर लाल ने भी बयान जारी किया। उन्होंने कहा कि हम उनसे बात करेंगे। अगर उनके पास विश्वसनीय प्राथमिक सबूत हैं तो जांच की जाएगी। लेकिन कोई सबूत नहीं है तो किसी भी जांच का आदेश देने का कोई मतलब नहीं है।
 
haryana mla balraj kundu chandigarh chief minister ml khattar

