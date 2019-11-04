शहर चुनें

प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड की खास पहल, पराली न जलाए लोग, ऐसे किया जा रहा जागरूक

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़
4 नवंबर 2019
नुक्कड़ नाटक के लोगों को किया जा रहा जागरूक।
नुक्कड़ नाटक के लोगों को किया जा रहा जागरूक। - फोटो : ANI
पूरे उत्तर भारत में हवा की सेहत बेहद खराब है। इसका सीधा असर अब लोगों के जनजीवन पर पड़ रहा है। लेकिन इसके बावजूद भी पराली को जलाने का सिलसिला जारी है। पंजाब प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने एक खास पहल की है। 
सोसायटी ऑफ इंडियन ऑटोमोबाइल मैन्युफैक्चरर्स और नुक्कड़ नाटक करने वाले समूहों के साथ मिलकर पंजाब प्रदूषण कंट्रोल बोर्ड पराली के मुद्दे पर नुक्कड़ नाटकों का आयोजित कर रहा है। इसके अलावा और भी तमाम जागरूकता कार्यक्रम किए जा रहे हैं। ताकि लोगों को जाकरूक किया जा सके।

इसी के तहत चंडीगढ़ में नुक्कड़ नाटक का आयोजन किया गया। बता दें कि पंजाब में रविवार को पराली जलाने के मामलों में वृद्धि देखी गई। जिसके बाद राजधानी चंडीगढ़ भी गैस चैंबर में तब्दील हो गई। दिन में ही आसमान में धुंध छाई हुई है। 
लुधियाना में पराली जला रहे किसान।
Chandigarh

पंजाब में अब तक 20729 पराली जलाने के मामले आए सामने, 2923 किसानों पर कार्रवाई

4 नवंबर 2019

पीजीआई की ओर से जारी की गई इमेज।
Chandigarh

पंजाब में 2820 जगह जली पराली, सैटेलाइट तस्वीर आई सामने, हवा की सेहत पर असर

4 नवंबर 2019

मानेसर लैंड स्कैम मामले में कोर्ट में पेश हुए बीएस हुड्डा।
Chandigarh

मानेसर लैंड स्कैमः वर्क सस्पेंड की वजह से आरोपों पर नहीं हो सकी बहस, हुड्डा समेत 34 आरोपी पेश

4 नवंबर 2019

बोरवेल में गिरी बच्ची
Chandigarh

करनालः खेलते समय 50 फीट गहरे बोरवेल में गिरी पांच साल की मासूम की मौत

4 नवंबर 2019

धनु राशि में गुरु
Predictions

12 वर्ष बाद गुरु और शनि एक ही राशि में, 9 राशियां होगी मालामाल, 3 पर भारी

4 नवंबर 2019

केजरीवाल-विजय गोयल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में आज से सम-विषम लागू, नियम तोड़ने निकले भाजपा नेता विजय गोयल

4 नवंबर 2019

साक्षी खन्ना, विनोद खन्ना
Bollywood

लाइमलाइट से दूर संन्यासी बना विनोद खन्ना का ये बेटा, कभी पूनम पांडे से थीं अफेयर की खबरें

4 नवंबर 2019

Rita Bhaduri
Bollywood

भयानक बीमारी भी नहीं तोड़ पाई इस एक्ट्रेस का हौसला, जया की बहन कहलाने पर भड़की थीं

4 नवंबर 2019

Milind Soman
Bollywood

एक्टर ने 25 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड से की थी दूसरी शादी, उम्र में छोटी सास का ऐसा था रिएक्शन

4 नवंबर 2019

तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल
Delhi NCR

तीस हजारी कोर्ट में बवाल, सामने आए आठ नए वीडियो

4 नवंबर 2019

रोहित-पंत
Cricket News

INDvBAN: पहले टी-20 में इन तीन कारणों की वजह से हारी टीम इंडिया

4 नवंबर 2019

McDonald's
Corporate

मैकडोनाल्ड के सीईओ को कंपनी ने दिखाया बाहर का रास्ता, कर्मचारी के साथ थे संबंध

4 नवंबर 2019

भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

INDvBAN: इस ओवर में पलटा मैच का पासा, वरना टीम इंडिया नहीं हारती दिल्ली टी-20

4 नवंबर 2019

सोनिया गांधी और शरद पवार (फाइल फोटो)
India News

शिवसेना-एनसीपी के बीच पक रही खिचड़ी, सोनिया और पवार की मुलाकात से भाजपा परेशान

4 नवंबर 2019

कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

पंजाब के सीएम बोले- करतारपुर कॉरिडोर खोलना आईएसआई का हो सकता है एजेंडा

पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने कहा कि बाकी सिखों की तरह वह भी श्री करतारपुर साहिब गुरुद्वारा में नतमस्तक होने के लिए सोचकर बहुत खुश हैं।

3 नवंबर 2019

दुष्यंत चौटाला, मनोहर लाल (फाइल फोटो)
Chandigarh

हरियाणा की नई विधानसभा का पहला सत्र आज से शुरू, भाजपा के साथ होंगी जजपा की सीटें

4 नवंबर 2019

नवजोत सिंह सिद्धू
Chandigarh

अमित शाह से सिद्धू की मुलाकात की अटकलें, तो फिर कांग्रेस को याद आए 'गुरु'

1 नवंबर 2019

प्रकाश पर्व
Chandigarh

प्रकाश पर्वः सुल्तानपुर लोधी के लिए चलेंगी फ्री बसें

4 नवंबर 2019

Bhupinder Hooda
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः भूपेंद्र सिंह हुड्डा को चुना गया कांग्रेस विधायक दल का नेता

2 नवंबर 2019

demo pic
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः सड़क हादसों से मृत्यु दर में 3.55 प्रतिशत की गिरावट

4 नवंबर 2019

पंजाब के वित्तमंत्री मनप्रीत सिंह बादल
Chandigarh

पंजाबः वित्त मंत्री ने एक बार फिर किया एलान, अगले 2-3 हफ्ते में बटेंगे मुफ्त स्मार्टफोन

3 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

जहरीली हवाः इंसान तो इंसान बेजुबान भी परेशान, न पहन सकते मास्क न कर सकते बखान

3 नवंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Chandigarh

उड़ानों पर भी स्मॉग का असर, चंडीगढ़ की दो फ्लाइट्स हुई रद्द, चार देरी से पहुंचीं

4 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

चंडीगढ़ः वेंडरों को शिफ्ट करने की कवायद कल से शुरू, नोटिस जारी करेगा नगर निगम

4 नवंबर 2019

अयोध्या: किसी भी गड़बड़ी से निपटने की सरकार की तैयारी, सोशल मीडिया के लिए गाइडलाइन्स जारी

अयोध्या मामले पर फैसला आने वाला है। इसे देखते हुए योगी सरकार ने कमर कस ली है। चार पन्नों की गाइडलाइन्स जारी कर सोशल मीडिया पर देवी-देवताओं पर आपत्तिजनक टिप्पणी ना करने का आदेश दिया गया है।

4 नवंबर 2019

CONCEPT 3:02

इस हीरो की वजह से आज भी सिंगल हैं तबु

4 नवंबर 2019

महाराष्ट्र 1:51

महाराष्ट्र की रार पहुंची दिल्ली, शरद पवार की सोनिया से मुलाकात, अमित शाह से मिलेंगे फडणवीस

4 नवंबर 2019

दिल्ली प्रदूषण 1:28

हवा में घुला जहर, दिल्ली एनसीआर ही नहीं बल्कि घुट रहा आधे हिंदुस्तान का दम

4 नवंबर 2019

पीएमओ 1:08

Delhi-NCR Pollution: एक्शन में प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय, प्रदूषण से निपटने के लिए 300 टीमें बनीं

3 नवंबर 2019

रघुबीर कादियान
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः कांग्रेस विधायक रघुबीर कादियान होंगे प्रोटेम स्पीकर, 4 नवंबर को राज्यपाल दिलाएंगे शपथ

1 नवंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Chandigarh

हरियाणाः प्रदूषण के आगे सैटेलाइट भी 'फेल', नहीं ढूंढ पाया फायर लोकेशन

3 नवंबर 2019

Drunken miscreants attacked two friends with rod
Chandigarh

बदमाशों ने युवक पर रॉड से किया जानलेवा हमला

4 नवंबर 2019

पिंजौर में मृतक ज्ञान सिंह की फाइल फोटो।
Chandigarh

पिंजौरः गुग्गा माड़ी पर सो रहे बुजुर्ग पर अज्ञात लोगों ने डंडे से हमला कर मौत के घाट उतारा

4 नवंबर 2019

मेनहोल
Chandigarh

बरसाती नाले में रह रहा था भिखारी, खुदाई के दौरान चला पता, कई बार भगा चुकी थी पुलिस

2 नवंबर 2019

21 beds in emergency of PGI, 150-200 patients come daily
Chandigarh

पीजीआई की इमरजेंसी में 21 बेड, रोजाना आते हैं 150-200 मरीज

4 नवंबर 2019

