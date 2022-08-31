राज्यपाल से मिला शिअद का प्रतिनिधिमंडल: नई आबकारी नीति की CBI जांच की मांग, सुखबीर बोले- यह घोटाला है

शिरोमणि अकाली दल (शिअद) के अध्यक्ष सुखबीर सिंह बादल के नेतृत्व में पार्टी के एक प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने बुधवार को पंजाब के राज्यपाल बनवारीलाल पुरोहित से मिला और ज्ञापन सौंपा। ज्ञापन में पंजाब आबकारी नीति की सीबीआई जांच की मांग की। प्रतिनिधिमंडल ने नीति में घोटाले का आरोप लगाया। सुखबीर बादल ने कहा कि यह एकाधिकार है। सरकार ने पंजाब में सिर्फ एक व्यक्ति को शराब बेचने की आज्ञा दी है। लाभ मार्जिन 5 फीसदी से बढ़ाकर 10 फीसदी कर दिया गया है। पहले 100 विक्रेता थे, अब केवल एक है। साफ है यह घोटाला।

There is a monopoly. They've given the command to sell liquor in Punjab to just one person. The profit margin has been increased from 5% to 10%, but there is just one person to sell. Earlier there were 100 sellers, now there is just one. This is a clear scam: Sukhbir Singh Badal https://t.co/q6RONJ4QIy pic.twitter.com/ksnF3w7BCI