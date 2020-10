अब पंजाब की सरकारी नौकरी में राज्य की महिलाओं को मिलेगा 33 फीसदी आरक्षण

Punjab Cabinet approves Dr. BR Ambedkar SC Post Matric Scholarship Scheme in place of the Centre’s defunct scheme, in order to facilitate SC students to pursue higher education in govt and private institutions: State govt

Punjab Cabinet approves Punjab Civil Services (Reservation of Posts for Women) Rules, 2020 to provide 33% reservation to women for direct recruitment to posts in government, as well as recruitment to boards & corporations in Group A, B, C & D posts: State govt

Today is a historic day for the women of Punjab as our Council of Ministers has approved 33% reservation for women in Government jobs. I am sure this will go a long way in further empowering our daughters and help in creating a more equitable society.