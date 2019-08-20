शहर चुनें

हरियाणाः 24 को नहीं, 23 अगस्त को होगी जन्माष्टमी की छुट्टी, अधिसूचना जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, चंडीगढ़ Updated Tue, 20 Aug 2019 05:34 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
ख़बर सुनें
देश भर में 23-24 अगस्त को जन्माष्टमी का त्योहार मनाया जा रहा है। इस दिन छुट्टी को लेकर हरियाणा सरकार ने अधिसूचना जारी कर दी है। जिसके तहत 23 अगस्त को प्रदेश भर के सभी स्कूल कॉलेजों, निगमों व बोर्डो में अवकाश रहेगा। बता दें कि इससे पहले हाल ही में सरकार ने 24 अगस्त को छुट्टी के लिए अधिसूचना जारी की थी।
23 august gazetted holiday haryana janmashtami
