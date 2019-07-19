बिहार: पशु चोरी के शक में दो लोगों की पीट-पीटकर हत्या, दो की हालत गंभीर

बिहार के सारण के बनियापुर थाना क्षेत्र में पशु चोरी के शक में ग्रामीणों ने दो लोगों को इतनी बुरी तरह से पीटा कि उनकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं दो अन्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। जिनका इलाज बनियापुर रेफरल स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में चल रहा है। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई है। शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। मामले की जांच जारी है।

Bihar: Two people were beaten to death by locals in Baniyapur, Saran on suspicion of cattle theft, today morning. Bodies sent for postmortem by police, investigation underway.