Home ›   Bihar ›   Two people were beaten to death by locals on suspicion of cattle theft, two seriously injured

बिहार: पशु चोरी के शक में दो लोगों की पीट-पीटकर हत्या, दो की हालत गंभीर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सारण Updated Fri, 19 Jul 2019 09:13 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
बिहार के सारण के बनियापुर थाना क्षेत्र में पशु चोरी के शक में ग्रामीणों ने दो लोगों को इतनी बुरी तरह से पीटा कि उनकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई। वहीं दो अन्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। जिनका इलाज बनियापुर रेफरल स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में चल रहा है। घटना की सूचना मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई है। शवों को पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है। मामले की जांच जारी है।
 
mob lynching cattle theft suspicion beaten to death postmortem भीड़ हिंसा पशु चोरी







नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

आरएसएस सहित 19 हिंदू संगठनों का ब्यौरा जुटा रही नीतीश सरकार, बिहार पुलिस को मिला जिम्मा

बिहार पुलिस इन दिनों राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ समेत 19 हिंदू संगठनों की कुंडली खंगाल रही है। दरअसल पुलिस अधीक्षक विशेष शाखा द्वारा 28 मई को एक पत्र जारी कर इसकी मांग की गई थी।

17 जुलाई 2019


सुशील मोदी और ऋतिक रोशन
Bihar

बिहार में बाढ़ के बीच सुशील मोदी ने देखी सुपर-30! राजद ने बोला हमला

18 जुलाई 2019

इच्छा मृत्यु
Bihar

पारिवारिक कलह से तंग आकर नौवीं के छात्र ने मांगी इच्छा मृत्यु, पीएमओ ने दिया जांच का आदेश

17 जुलाई 2019

बिहार: प्रदर्शनकारी शिक्षकों पर पुलिस ने दिखाई सख्ती
Bihar

बिहार: प्रदर्शनकारी शिक्षकों पर पुलिस ने दिखाई सख्ती, वाटर कैनन-आंसू गैस का किया इस्तेमाल

18 जुलाई 2019

बकुची बांध
Bihar

बिहार के पांच जिलों में बाढ़ का कहर जारी, मुजफ्फरपुर में बागमती नदी का तटबंध टूटा

18 जुलाई 2019

खिड़की से झांकते लालू प्रसाद यादव
Bihar

काफी दिनों बाद जेल से आई लालू की तस्वीर, खिड़की से झांकते हुए आए नजर

14 जुलाई 2019

बेउर सेंट्रल जेल
Bihar

बिहार: पटना बेउर जेल उड़ाने की धमकी से हड़कंप, भारी फोर्स तैनात

18 जुलाई 2019

सुशील कुमार मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार सरकार का एलान, लिंग परिवर्तन कराने पर किन्नरों को मिलेंगे डेढ़ लाख रुपये

16 जुलाई 2019

बिहार में बाढ़ (फाइल)
Bihar

बिहार में मानसून और बाढ़ का कहर, घर और खेत डूबे, प्रखंडों का जिला मुख्यालय से संपर्क कटा

13 जुलाई 2019

बिहार लोकसेवा आयोग
Bihar

बीपीएससी परीक्षा में पूछा गया प्रश्न- क्या बिहार के राज्यपाल केवल एक कठपुतली हैं?

15 जुलाई 2019

