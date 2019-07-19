बिहार: पशु चोरी के शक में दो लोगों की पीट-पीटकर हत्या, दो की हालत गंभीर

Bihar: Two people were beaten to death by locals in Baniyapur, Saran on suspicion of cattle theft, today morning. Bodies sent for postmortem by police, investigation underway.— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
बिहार पुलिस इन दिनों राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ समेत 19 हिंदू संगठनों की कुंडली खंगाल रही है। दरअसल पुलिस अधीक्षक विशेष शाखा द्वारा 28 मई को एक पत्र जारी कर इसकी मांग की गई थी।
17 जुलाई 2019