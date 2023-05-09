{"_id":"6459cd4de38b56443905ab06","slug":"today-in-patna-high-court-caste-census-in-bihar-after-interim-order-of-high-court-patna-on-date-chage-in-hc-2023-05-09","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"Bihar Caste Census : हाईकोर्ट में आज क्या; सरकार को देना है इन स्पष्ट टिप्पणियों का जवाब या मिलेगी तारीख","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"शहर और राज्य","slug":"city-and-states"}}

विस्तार

बिहार सरकार की ओर से कराई जा रही जाति आधारित जन-गणना में पटना हाईकोर्ट की ओर से अंतरिम आदेश के बाद अगली सुनवाई की तारीख 3 जुलाई दी गई थी। गरमी छुट्टी के लिए बंद होकर खुलने के बाद हाईकोर्ट को यह सुनवाई करनी थी। राज्य सरकार ने इस तारीख को कम करने की अपील की थी। आज, यानी मंगलवार 9 मई को हाईकोर्ट इसपर सुनवाई करेगा। कोर्ट में आज नौवें नंबर पर इसकी सुनवाई है। लेकिन, यह सुनवाई केस पर नहीं होगी। सरकार का मानना है कि कोर्ट ने अंतरिम आदेश में एक तरह से फैसला ले लिया है, इसलिए अंतिम फैसले में विलंब करने का कोई अर्थ नहीं है।

यूथ फॉर इक्वलिटी की ओर से दाखिल सिविल रिट जूरिडिक्शन केस (CWJC) 5542, अखिलेश कुमार की ओर से दाखिल CWJC 4624, एक सोच एक प्रयास संस्था की ओर से दाखिल CWJC 4650, रेशमा प्रसाद की ओर से दाखिल CWJC 6505 और मुस्कान कुमारी की ओर से दाखिल CWJC 6506 की सामूहिक रूप से सुनवाई हो रही है। CWJC 5542 के लिए अधिवक्ता अभिनव श्रीवास्तव, धनंजय कुमार तिवारी, रजत कश्यप, दीप शेखर व अमित आनंद कोर्ट में रहेंगे। CWJC 4624 पर याचिकाकर्ता की ओर से बीनू कुमार, रितिका रानी, हिंजा गौतम व वर्धन मंगलम सरकार के सामने होंगे। CWJC 4650 पर अधिवक्ता अविनाश कुमार पांडे व ब्रजेश नाथ पांडे, केस CWJC 6505 पर शाश्वत सचिन, सुमित कुमार व शुडी भारती और CWJC 6506 पर सरकार के सामने एमपी दीक्षित, एसके दीक्षित, स्वास्तिका व संजय कुमार चौबे पक्ष रख रहे हैं।हाईकोर्ट ने चार मई को इन्हीं पांच CWJC पर सुनवाई करते हुए जाति आधारित जन-गणना की प्रक्रिया पर अंतरिम रोक लगाई थी। स्टे ऑर्डर पर अगली सुनवाई की तारीख 03 जुलाई तय की गई, जिसपर राज्य सरकार ने अगले ही दिन आवेदन किया कि सुनवाई जल्द कर फैसला दे दें। हाईकोर्ट ने केस पर सुनवाई की तारीख नहीं बदली, बल्कि आदेश दिया कि 9 मई को इस बात पर सुनवाई करेंगे कि केस की अगली सुनवाई 3 जुलाई को ही होगी या पहले की कोई तारीख दी जा सकती है।दरअसल, 04 मई को पटना हाईकोर्ट के अंतरिम फैसले में 11 बिंदुओं पर सरकार बुरी तरह फंस गई है। यह याचिककर्ताओं या उनके अधिवक्ताओं के दिए बिंदु नहीं थे, बल्कि हाईकोर्ट का इस केस पर एक तरह से स्पष्ट नजरिया है। पाराग्राफ 21 से 31 तक में कोर्ट ने क्या लिखा, उसे हिंदी में समझना चाहिए। लेकिन, इसके पहले आदेश की इन 10 लाइनों को साफ-साफ देखना भी चाहिए-1. “Census is included in List I of the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India at Entry 69. The power to carry out a census being in the exclusive domain of the Union Parliament, the State Legislature cannot embark upon such an exercise.”2. “We find that the caste based survey is a census in the garb of a survey.”3. “We are of the opinion that the state has no power to carry out a caste based survey in the manner in which it is fashioned now which would amount to a census.”4. “We are convinced that the survey in the manner in which it is carried out cannot be set to be within the policy realm of the state.”5. “We also see from the notification issued that the government intense to share data with the leaders of different parties of the state assembly the ruling party and opposition party which is also a matter of great concern.”6. “This is explicit from the requirement in the guidelines to a certain the cast of an individual from the head of the family relative or neighbour.”7. “The guidelines also prohibits the cast of the mother to be entered as that of the child which is in violation of the hon’ble supreme court declaration that the backwardness of a person.”8. “To effectuate affirmative action and identify backwardness a commission has already been appointed.”9. “It has also to be pertinently observed that survey through extends to the age gender marital status income for this position and educational qualification of each individual the intention was solid to identify the cast which is more than evidence from the technology with which the survey has been called a cast based survey.”10. “This also stands against the contention taken of a voluntary disclosure.”