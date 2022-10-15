Lok Sabha Election 2024: लोकसभा चुनाव के लिए तेज प्रताप का दावा, बोले- महागठबंधन का झंडा केंद्र में भी लहराएगा

राजद नेता और बिहार के मंत्री तेज प्रताप यादव ने लोकसभा चुनाव 2024 से पहले बड़ा दावा किया। उन्होंने कहा कि जनता ने बिहार में भाजपा सरकार को खारिज कर दिया है। मैं आगे की भविष्यवाणी भी कर सकता हूं। पिछली बार मैंने चाचाजी (नीतीश कुमार) के बारे में भविष्यवाणी की थी, आज वह हमारे साथ हैं। आज मैं भविष्यवाणी कर रहा हूं कि केंद्र में महागठबंधन का झंडा फहराएगा और सरकार में महागठबंधन की सरकार होगी।

#WATCH | RJD leader & Bihar min Tej Pratap Yadav says, "...Public has rejected BJP govt in Bihar. I can predict the future too. Last time, I had predicted about Chachaji (Nitish Kumar), today he's with us. Today, I predict that the flag of Mahagathbandhan will fly at the Centre." pic.twitter.com/3dIxW9IQXU