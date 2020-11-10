शहर चुनें
Home ›   Bihar ›   Bihar Vidhan Sabha Chunav Results 2020 : RJD And Congress Delegation Arrive At The Election Commission Office

Bihar Election Result 2020 : राजद और कांग्रेस मतगणना से असंतुष्ट, खटखटाया चुनाव आयोग का दरवाजा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Tue, 10 Nov 2020 09:55 PM IST
Bihar Election Result 2020
Bihar Election Result 2020 - फोटो : अमर उजाला

बिहार चुनाव नतीजे 2020
Live Result Updates

ख़बर सुनें
मतगणना प्रक्रिया से असंतुष्ट राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) और कांग्रेस ने चुनाव आयोग का दरवाजा खटखटाया। राजद और कांग्रेस के प्रतिनिधिमंडल के सदस्यों ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार पर कथित तौर पर मतगणना प्रक्रिया को प्रभावित करने का आरोप लगाया है। 
 
आयोग दबाव में काम नहीं करता 
राजद और कांग्रेस के आरोपों पर चुनाव आयोग ने सफाई दी। आयोग ने कहा कि हमारी वेबसाइट पर नतीजों की पूरी जानकारी है। चुनाव आयोग के महासचिव उमेश सिन्हा ने कहा कि आयोग ने कभी किसी के दबाव में काम नहीं किया। सभी अधिकारी और मशीनरी ईमानदारी से बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव परिणामा की घोषणा के लिए काम कर रहे हैं।बता दें कि आयोग ने अब तक 149 सीटों के परिणाम की घोषणा कर दी है। 
 
आधी रात में करेंगे ब्रीफिंग 
उप चुनाव आयुक्त चंंद्रभूषण कुमार ने कहा कि अगर आवश्यक हुआ, तो अंतिम परिणाम की जानकारी देने के लिए आधी रात में ब्रीफिंग करेंगे।
 

 
कांग्रेस नेता बोले, न्याय की उम्मीद 
कांग्रेस नेता अखिलेश सिंह ने कहा, ''परिणामों में विसंगतियां हैं। हम चुनाव आयोग से न्याय की उम्मीद करते हैं।''

राजद समर्थकों ने किया प्रदर्शन 
राजद पार्टी के समर्थकों ने मतगणना को प्रभावित करने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के खिलाफ पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राबड़ी देवी के आवास के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया।



