Bihar Election Result 2020 : राजद और कांग्रेस मतगणना से असंतुष्ट, खटखटाया चुनाव आयोग का दरवाजा

मतगणना प्रक्रिया से असंतुष्ट राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (राजद) और कांग्रेस ने चुनाव आयोग का दरवाजा खटखटाया। राजद और कांग्रेस के प्रतिनिधिमंडल के सदस्यों ने मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार पर कथित तौर पर मतगणना प्रक्रिया को प्रभावित करने का आरोप लगाया है।

Patna: RJD and Congress delegation arrive at the Election Commission office to raise the issue of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar allegedly influencing counting of votes. pic.twitter.com/t8wt56YrvO — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

आयोग दबाव में काम नहीं करता विज्ञापन

राजद और कांग्रेस के आरोपों पर चुनाव आयोग ने सफाई दी। आयोग ने कहा कि हमारी वेबसाइट पर नतीजों की पूरी जानकारी है। चुनाव आयोग के महासचिव उमेश सिन्हा ने कहा कि आयोग ने कभी किसी के दबाव में काम नहीं किया। सभी अधिकारी और मशीनरी ईमानदारी से बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव परिणामा की घोषणा के लिए काम कर रहे हैं।बता दें कि आयोग ने अब तक 149 सीटों के परिणाम की घोषणा कर दी है। राजद और कांग्रेस के आरोपों पर चुनाव आयोग ने सफाई दी। आयोग ने कहा कि हमारी वेबसाइट पर नतीजों की पूरी जानकारी है। चुनाव आयोग के महासचिव उमेश सिन्हा ने कहा कि आयोग ने कभी किसी के दबाव में काम नहीं किया। सभी अधिकारी और मशीनरी ईमानदारी से बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव परिणामा की घोषणा के लिए काम कर रहे हैं।बता दें कि आयोग ने अब तक 149 सीटों के परिणाम की घोषणा कर दी है।

Election Commission has never worked under anybody's pressure. All officials and machinery are working sincerely for declaration of #BiharElectionResults2020: Umesh Sinha, Secretary-General, ECI. pic.twitter.com/F0bahYF4Tz — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

उप चुनाव आयुक्त चंंद्रभूषण कुमार ने कहा कि अगर आवश्यक हुआ, तो अंतिम परिणाम की जानकारी देने के लिए आधी रात में ब्रीफिंग करेंगे।

If needed, we will hold a briefing again around midnight for final updates: Deputy Election Commissioner Chandrabhushan Kumar. #BiharElection2020 pic.twitter.com/v4Bp4x1wad — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

कांग्रेस नेता बोले, न्याय की उम्मीद

कांग्रेस नेता अखिलेश सिंह ने कहा, ''परिणामों में विसंगतियां हैं। हम चुनाव आयोग से न्याय की उम्मीद करते हैं।''

There are discrepancies. We expect justice from Election Commission: Congress leader Akhilesh Singh #BiharElectionResults https://t.co/EQmZ8fkC8R pic.twitter.com/rEuJvzNPbR — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

#WATCH Patna: Supporters of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party hold demonstration outside party leader and former Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence, against CM Nitish Kumar for allegedly influencing counting of votes. #BiharElectionResults2020 pic.twitter.com/zta962oh0Q — ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

राजद पार्टी के समर्थकों ने मतगणना को प्रभावित करने के लिए मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार के खिलाफ पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री राबड़ी देवी के आवास के बाहर प्रदर्शन किया।