If RJD will give tickets to me and my wife (Reena Paswan) we'll definitely fight against the Paswans. They have not only insulted me, they have even insulted the STs/SCs. Dalits are not their bonded labourers: Anil Sadhu (son-in-law of LJP leader Ram Vilas Paswan) who joined RJD. pic.twitter.com/NtxAX70r2H