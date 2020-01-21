शहर चुनें

PM Narendra Modi Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli inaugurate 2nd Integrated Check Post live updates

पीएम मोदी और नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा आज करेंगे दूसरे एकीकृत चेक पोस्ट का उद्घाटन

एएनआई, जोगबनी Updated Tue, 21 Jan 2020 06:51 AM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा ओली (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा ओली (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा ओली आज संयुक्त रूप से जोगबनी-विराटनगर में दूसरे एकीकृत चेक पोस्ट (आईसीपी) का उद्घाटन करेंगे। यह चेक पोस्ट व्यापार और लोगों के आवागमन को सुविधाजनक बनाने के लिए भारतीय सहायता से बनाई गई है।
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

सीएम नीतीश कुमार अन्य मंत्रियों के साथ
Bihar

बिहार: जल-जीवन-हरियाली के लिए बनी सबसे बड़ी मानव श्रृंखला, 15 हेलिकॉप्टरों से हुई फोटोग्राफी

बिहार में रविवार को जल-जीवन-हरियाली और शराबबंदी के पक्ष में और दहेजप्रथा व बाल विवाह के खिलाफ में 16, 443 किमी लंबी मानव श्रृंखला बनाई गई। मुख्य कार्यक्रम का आयोजन पटना के गांधी मैदान में किया गया।

19 जनवरी 2020

राजद नेता तेजस्वी यादव
Bihar

बिहार में पांच करोड़ लोगों ने 18 हजार किलोमीटर लंबी मानव श्रृंखला बनाई, दो लोगों की मौत

19 जनवरी 2020

डॅालर (सांकेतिक)
Bihar

बिहार: गया एयरपोर्ट पर तीन लाख डॉलर के साथ पांच म्यांमार की महिलाएं हिरासत में

20 जनवरी 2020

गृहमंत्री अमित शाह
Bihar

अमित शाह बोले, बिहार में चुनाव नीतीश कुमार के नेतृत्व में ही लड़ा जाएगा

16 जनवरी 2020

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार : समस्तीपुर में ट्रेन से टकराई बैलगाड़ी, पांच की मौत, दो गंभीर रूप से घायल

16 जनवरी 2020

लालू प्रसाद यादव
Bihar

चारा घोटाला: लालू सीबीआई की विशेष अदालत में पेशी के लिए पहुंचे

16 जनवरी 2020

दलाई लामा
Bihar

दलाई लामा ने सीएम नीतीश कुमार से की मुलाकात, गर्मजोशी से स्वागत

17 जनवरी 2020

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

मुजफ्फरपुर आश्रय गृह मामला: आरोपियों के खिलाफ 20 जनवरी को कोर्ट सुनाएगा अपना फैसला

14 जनवरी 2020

जदयू नेता प्रशांत किशोर (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

पीके ने राहुल-प्रियंका को दी बधाई, कहा- बिहार में सीएए-एनआरसी लागू नहीं होगा

12 जनवरी 2020

तेजस एक्सप्रेस
Madhya Pradesh

तेजस की तर्ज पर इंदौर से दिल्ली और पटना के लिए चलाई जाएंगी दो निजी ट्रेन

9 जनवरी 2020

