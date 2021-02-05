बिहार: सुपौल जिले में दुकान लूटने आए बदमाशों ने चलाई गोलियां, एक की मौत, तीन घायल

Bihar: One person died & three were injured in Supaul district's Pipra PS limits yesterday after they were allegedly shot at by some miscreants who attempted to rob their shop.
"The robbers have been captured in CCTV footage & will be arrested soon," said Manoj Kumar, SP Supaul pic.twitter.com/Sds7b5L5aB— ANI (@ANI) February 5, 2021
