शहर चुनें
Home ›   Bihar ›   Patna ›   one person died & three injured in supaul district after they were allegedly shot at by some miscreants 

बिहार: सुपौल जिले में दुकान लूटने आए बदमाशों ने चलाई गोलियां, एक की मौत, तीन घायल

Sneha Baluni न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Published by: स्नेहा बलूनी
Updated Fri, 05 Feb 2021 03:18 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के सुपौल जिले के पिपरा पीएस की सीमा में कल एक व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई और तीन घायल हो गए हैं। यह घटना तब घटित हुई जब उनकी दुकान को लूटने की कोशिश करने के लिए आए कुछ बदमाशों ने उन्हें कथित रूप से गोली मार दी। इसपर सुपौल के एसपी मनोज कुमार ने कहा, 'लुटेरों की तस्वीर सीसीटीवी फुटेज में कैद कर हो गई है और जल्द ही उन्हें गिरफ्तार कर लिया जाएगा।'
विज्ञापन



 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states patna miscreants shot dead superintendent of police robbery

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

जो रूट
Cricket News

IND vs ENG 1st Test: विशाल स्कोर की ओर इंग्लैंड, विकेट को तरसे भारतीय गेंदबाज

5 फरवरी 2021

रामदास अठावले
India News

राज्यसभा में बोले मंत्री रामदास अठावले- क्षत्रिय समुदाय को मिलना चाहिए आरक्षण

5 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
शुक्र अस्त 2021
Predictions

इस 8 फरवरी को शुक्र होंगे अस्त, इन पांच राशिवालों की बढ़ेंगी मुश्किलें, दो राशियों को होगा जमकर फायदा

5 फरवरी 2021

ग्रेटा थनबर्ग
India News

खुलासा: ग्रेटा को खालिस्तान समर्थक संगठन ने मुहैया कराई थी टूलकिट, भारत की योग वाली छवि बिगाड़ना था मकसद

5 फरवरी 2021

ग्रेटर नोएडा में दंपती की हत्या
Noida

ग्रेटर नोएडा में मध्य प्रदेश के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री कमलनाथ के चचेरे भाई और उनकी पत्नी की हत्या

5 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन
chenab bridge
Jammu

दुनिया का वो रेलवे पुल जिसके आगे एफिल टावर भी होगा छोटा, सीधे घाटी पहुंचेगी ट्रेन, देखें तस्वीरें

5 फरवरी 2021

सलमान खान
Bollywood

सलमान खान ने किसान आंदोलन पर तोड़ी चुप्पी, मीडिया के सवाल पूछने पर दिया ये जवाब

5 फरवरी 2021

पीएम मोदी- सोनल मोदी
Gujarat

गुजरात : भाजपा ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की भतीजी को नगर निकाय चुनाव के लिए नहीं दिया टिकट

5 फरवरी 2021

ट्रैक्टर परेड हिंसा
Delhi

किसान आंदोलनः फर्जी खबरों पर राजद्रोह का केस, जांच साइबर क्राइम यूनिट के पास

5 फरवरी 2021

मुख्तार अंसारी
India News

मुख्तार अंसारी को यूपी को सौंपने से पंजाब सरकार का इनकार, दी ये दलील

5 फरवरी 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X