बच्चों की मौत पर मानवाधिकार आयोग ने बिहार सरकार को भेजा नोटिस, मांगी विस्तृत रिपोर्ट

NHRC issues a notice to Chief Secretary, Govt of Bihar & Secretary, Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, calling for a detailed report in deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/xoy6INKZ8S

The Commission has also sought the status of implementation of National Programme for Prevention and Control of Japanese Encephalitis Virus/ Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (NPPCJA) and other steps taken to deal with the situation. The response is expected within four weeks. https://t.co/k8CHFBgN9s