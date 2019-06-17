बच्चों की मौत पर मानवाधिकार आयोग ने बिहार सरकार को भेजा नोटिस, मांगी विस्तृत रिपोर्ट

NHRC issues a notice to Chief Secretary, Govt of Bihar & Secretary, Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, calling for a detailed report in deaths due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/xoy6INKZ8S— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
The Commission has also sought the status of implementation of National Programme for Prevention and Control of Japanese Encephalitis Virus/ Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (NPPCJA) and other steps taken to deal with the situation. The response is expected within four weeks. https://t.co/k8CHFBgN9s— ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
बिहार में दिमागी बुखार की चपेट में आकर अबतक 100 बच्चे दम तोड़ चुके हैं। वहीं इस जानलेवा बीमारी से निपटने के लिए हुई बैठक में मौजूद रहे बिहार के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय की गंभीरता पर सवाल खड़ा हो गया है।
17 जून 2019