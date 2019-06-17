शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Bihar ›   NHRC send notice to bihar government and others seeking detailed report

बच्चों की मौत पर मानवाधिकार आयोग ने बिहार सरकार को भेजा नोटिस, मांगी विस्तृत रिपोर्ट

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Mon, 17 Jun 2019 06:31 PM IST
मुजफ्फरपुर में दिमारी बुखार से पीड़ित बच्चा (फाइल फोटो)
मुजफ्फरपुर में दिमारी बुखार से पीड़ित बच्चा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : पीटीआई
ख़बर सुनें
राष्ट्रीय मानव अधिकार आयोग (एनएचआरसी) ने बिहार सरकार, सचिव और मुख्य सचिव सहित केंद्रीय स्वास्थ्य और परिवार कल्याण मंत्रालय को एक नोटिस भेजा है। इस नोटिस में राज्य के मुजफ्फरपुर में मस्तिष्क ज्वर (एक्यूट इंसेफेलाइटिस) से हुए मौतों को लेकर विस्तृत रिपोर्ट मांगी गई है।
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


आयोग ने इस स्थिति से निपटने के लिए जापानी इंसेफेलाइटिस वायरस/एक्यूट इंसेफेलाइटिस सिंड्रोम (NPPCJA) की रोकथाम और नियंत्रण के लिए शुरू किए गए राष्ट्रीय कार्यक्रम के कार्यान्वयन की स्थिति भी मांगी है। इसकी प्रतिक्रिया चार सप्ताह के भीतर मिलने की उम्मीद है।


बता दें कि बिहार के एसकेएमसीएच और केजरीवाल अस्पताल में रोजाना दिमागी बुखार से पीड़ित बच्चों के आने का सिलसिला जारी है। इस बुखार के कारण सबसे ज्यादा मौतें मुजफ्फरपुर के एसकेएमसीएच अस्पताल में ही हुई हैं। इस बुखार पर रोकथाम के लिए किए जा रहे प्रयास नाकाफी साबित हो रहे हैं। अभी तक राज्य में इस वजह से सौ से ज्यादा मौत हो चुकी हैं। 

Recommended

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: आउट होने के बाद रोहित को आया गुस्सा, दांत पीसकर निकाली भड़ास

16 जून 2019

रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा
रोहित शर्मा
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: आउट होने के बाद रोहित को आया गुस्सा, दांत पीसकर निकाली भड़ास

16 जून 2019

मुलायम सिंह यादव
Kanpur

Father’s Day: पिता से पितामह तक मुलायम सिंह यादव की कहानी, इस निर्णय ने मचा दी तबाही

17 जून 2019

Cricket News

इन पांच भारतीयों ने उड़ाए पाकिस्तान के होश, इनके दम से ही मिली पाकिस्तान पर सातवीं जीत

17 जून 2019

टीम इंडिया की जीत के 5 हीरो (ग्राफिक्स अमर उजाला)
रोहित शर्मा
केएल राहुल
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

इन पांच भारतीयों ने उड़ाए पाकिस्तान के होश, इनके दम से ही मिली पाकिस्तान पर सातवीं जीत

17 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Rashifal
Predictions

17 जून राशिफल: सोमवार को शिव कृपा से इन सात राशियों के बन जाएंगे बिगड़े काम, जानें अपना भी हाल

17 जून 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस ने की ऑटो चालक और उसके बेटे की पिटाई
Delhi NCR

दरोगा पर तलवार से हमले के बाद ऑटो चालक को लाठी से पीटा, केजरीवाल ने की मुलाकात

17 जून 2019

Cricket News

World Cup 2019: विराट कोहली की ऐतिहासिक पारी, सचिन-गांगुली को छोड़ा पीछे

16 जून 2019

विराट कोहली
Virat Kohli
विराट कोहली
विराट कोहली
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: विराट कोहली की ऐतिहासिक पारी, सचिन-गांगुली को छोड़ा पीछे

16 जून 2019

जानिए जल्दी से सरकारी नौकरी पाने के उपाय।
Astrology

जानिए जल्दी से सरकारी नौकरी पाने के उपाय।
विज्ञापन
bihar news inseflitis in bihar chamki bukhar bihar government union ministry of health and family welfare muzaffarpur national human rights commission
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

फाइल फोटो
Opinion

अमन बहाली का समय : मैंने कश्मीर घाटी के अच्छे दिन भी देखे हैं और बुरे दिन भी

17 जून 2019

विराट कोहली
Cricket News

World Cup 2019: बिना आउट हुए ही चलते बने कोहली, ड्रेसिंग रूम में जाकर निकाली भड़ास

17 जून 2019

एससीओ में मोदी
Opinion

मुख्य राजनयिक के रूप में मोदी : पहली विदेश यात्रा के लिए भी छोटे-से पड़ोसी मुल्क-मालदीव को चुना

17 जून 2019

भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

INDvPAK: पाक प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान के इशारे पर नहीं चले सरफराज, अब पड़ गए लेने के देने

17 जून 2019

शहीद एसएचओ अरशद खान
Jammu

अनंतनाग हमले में घायल एसएचओ शहीद, मुठभेड़ में पांच सीआरपीएफ जवानों की भी हुई थी शहादत

17 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
जोया क्षेत्र में सोत नदी पर कब्जा कर बनाए गए मकान (फाइल फोटो)
Moradabad

अमर उजाला की मुहिम का असर, संभल में मृत सोत नदी को पुनर्जीवित करने काम शुरू  

16 जून 2019

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी
India News

प्रिय सरपंच जी, नमस्कार... पीएम ने देश के ग्राम प्रधानों और सरपंचों को लिखा खत 

16 जून 2019

iran-america
Opinion

ओमान में टैंकरों में हुए धमाकों का राज क्या है

16 जून 2019

दुष्कर्म का आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्राम में स्पेन की छात्रा से दुष्कर्म, आरोपी गिरफ्तार, फेसबुक पर दोस्ती कर आया था करीब

16 जून 2019

Father's Day Dialogues
Bollywood

'एग्जाम बहुत होते हैं, बाप मोस्टली एक ही होता है', Father's Day पर देखें ये 5 बेहतरीन डायलॉग्स

14 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

दिमागी बुखार को लेकर समीक्षा बैठक करते डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन
Bihar

बच्चों की मौतों पर हुई बैठक में बिहार के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय ने पूछा क्रिकेट मैच का स्कोर

बिहार में दिमागी बुखार की चपेट में आकर अबतक 100 बच्चे दम तोड़ चुके हैं। वहीं इस जानलेवा बीमारी से निपटने के लिए हुई बैठक में मौजूद रहे बिहार के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडेय की गंभीरता पर सवाल खड़ा हो गया है।

17 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
बिहार में गर्मी का कहर
Bihar

बिहार में अब प्रचंड गर्मी का कहर, गया में लगाई धारा 144, स्कूल 22 जून तक बंद

17 जून 2019

दिमागी बुखार को लेकर समीक्षा बैठक करते डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन
Bihar

बिहार में दिमागी बुखार से 100 से ज्यादा बच्चों की मौत, मंत्रियों के खिलाफ अदालत पहुंचा मामला

17 जून 2019

प्रणब मुखर्जी से मिलने पहुंचे नीतीश कुमार
India News

देर रात प्रणब मुखर्जी से मिले नीतीश कुमार, सियासी गलियारों में हलचल तेज

17 जून 2019

Lychee
Bihar

दिमागी बुखार: क्या वाकई रसभरी लीची बिहार में लील रही है मासूमों की जिंदगी

14 जून 2019

अजय आलोक (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

जदयू प्रवक्ता अजय आलोक ने दिया इस्तीफा, कहा- पार्टी और मेरी विचारधारा समान नहीं

14 जून 2019

मीसा भारती (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

चुनाव हार गईं लालू की बेटी मीसा तो 15 करोड़ की परियोजनाएं लीं वापस

13 जून 2019

बिहार में चमकी बुखार के कारण 66 की मौत हो चुकी है
Bihar

बिहार में दिमागी बुखार का कहर जारी, अब तक 73 मरीजों की मौत

15 जून 2019

बहन को विदा करते गरूड़ कमांडो के जवान
Bihar

बहन पर जान छिड़कते थे शहीद कमांडो निराला, साथी जवानों ने शादी में निभाई भाई की रस्म

15 जून 2019

लगभग पूरे देश में गर्मी का कहर छाया हुआ है (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार में प्रचंड गर्मी और 'लू' से 48 लोगों की मौत, सीएम नीतीश ने की मुआवजे की घोषणा

16 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

कियारा और शाहिद इसलिए बने मि. ब्लैक एंड मिस व्हाइट, देखिए वीडियो

कियारा आडवाणी और शाहिद कपूर अपनी फिल्म कबीर सिंह के प्रमोशन में जुटे हैं। इस बार दोनों ब्लैक एंड व्हाइट अंदाज में अपनी फिल्म का प्रमोशन करने पहुंचे। कियारा जहां व्हाइट ड्रेस में थीं वहीं शाहिद कपूर ब्लैक आउटफिट में नजर आए।

17 जून 2019

क्रिकेट 0:27

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की मीटिंग में स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडे ने इंसेफ्लाइटिस के बजाय क्रिकेट पर की बात

17 जून 2019

डॉक्टर 2:01

आज पूरे देश में डॉक्टर फिर हड़ताल पर, ये इमरजेंसी मेडिकल सेवाएं रखी गईं हड़ताल से अलग

17 जून 2019

सलमान खान 1:33

हवा में उछले अपने भतीजे को सलमान खान ने यूं किया कैच, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

17 जून 2019

बॉलीवुड 1:07

सोहेल के बेटे योहान का जन्मदिन मनाने उमड़ा पूरा खान परिवार, यूलिया संग पहुंचे सलमान

17 जून 2019

Related

नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

60 साल के सभी बुजुर्गों को पेंशन देने वाला पहला राज्य बना बिहार, नीतीश ने लांच की योजना

15 जून 2019

बिहार के मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

नीतीश कैबिनेट का बड़ा फैसला, माता-पिता की सेवा करना हुआ अनिवार्य वरना जाएंगे जेल

11 जून 2019

मुजफ्फरपुर में दिमारी बुखार से पीड़ित बच्चे
Bihar

दिमागी बुखार से अब तक 56 बच्चों की मौत से दहशत में बिहार, जानिए इसके लक्षण और बचाव के तरीके

11 जून 2019

निशांत सर्राफ
Bihar

ट्रिपल मर्डर: पटना में कपड़ा व्यापारी ने पत्नी, बच्चे के साथ खुद को मारी गोली

11 जून 2019

मुजफ्फरपुर में दिमारी बुखार से पीड़ित बच्चा (फाइल फोटो))
Bihar

बिहार : मस्तिष्क ज्वर से चार और बच्चों की मौत, कुल मौतों का आंकड़ा हुआ 57

14 जून 2019

राबड़ी देवी-लालू प्रसाद यादव
Bihar

लालू यादव के 'अवतरण दिवस' पर राबड़ी देवी ने कहा- आपको हमारी भी उम्र लग जावे

11 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.