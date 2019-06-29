शहर चुनें

बिहार: प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र से नवजात बच्चा चोरी, गुस्साए रिश्तेदारों ने की जमकर तोड़फोड़

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नालंदा Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 05:29 PM IST
नवजात शिशु चोरी होने के बाद अस्पताल में तोड़फोड़
नवजात शिशु चोरी होने के बाद अस्पताल में तोड़फोड़ - फोटो : ANI
बिहार के नालंदा में कथित तौर पर नवजात शिशु चोरी होने के बाद अस्पताल में तोड़फोड़ का मामला सामने आया है। नालंदा के इस्लामपुर में शुक्रवार को एक महिला डिलीवरी के लिए प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र में भर्ती हुई थी, इसी दौरान बच्चा चोरी होने की बात सामने आई है।
डिलीवरी के बाद एक अन्य महिला कथित तौर पर नवजात शिशु को चुराकर फरार हो गई। नवजात के चोरी होने की खबर सुनकर महिला के रिश्तेदार अस्पताल पहुंचे। गुस्साए रिश्तेदारों ने अस्पताल में जमकर तोड़फोड़ की।

महिला के रिश्तेदारों ने अस्पताल की संपत्ति पर पथराव किया साथ में एंबुलेंस और पुलिस की जीप को भी तोड़ दिया। हिल्सा नालंदा के एसडीओ वैभव चौधरी ने बताया कि जल्द ही स्थिति पर नियंत्रण कर लिया गया था। पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

newborn baby stones vandalised islampur primary health center primary health center relatives of a woman nalanda islampur child stolen नवजात शिशु चोरी
