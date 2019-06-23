शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Bihar ›   National flag printed upside down on a 3rd standard Bihar state textbook

बिहार की पाठ्य पुस्तक में छाप दिया उलटा राष्ट्रध्वज, वापस ली जाएंगी किताबें

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गया Updated Sun, 23 Jun 2019 05:12 PM IST
गया के सर्व शिक्षा अभियान अध्यक्ष यूके सिंह
गया के सर्व शिक्षा अभियान अध्यक्ष यूके सिंह - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
बिहार के गया में कक्षा तीन की सरकारी पाठ्य पुस्तक में राष्ट्रध्वज का चित्र उलटा छाप दिए जाने का मामला सामने आया है। इस बारे में सर्व शिक्षा अभियान के जिला अध्यक्ष यूके सिंह का कहना है कि यह प्रकाशक की गलती है। संबंधित अधिकारियों को गलत किताबें वापस लेने और सही किताबें उपलब्ध कराने के निर्देश दे दिए गए हैं। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


 

Recommended

Aquarius
Horoscope

कुंभ राशिः आज का राशिफल

23 जून 2019

capricorn
Horoscope

मकर राशिः आज का राशिफल

23 जून 2019

Cricket News

VIDEO: आखिरी ओवर में शमी ने ली हैट्रिक, देखिए सांस थाम देने वाले मैच के एक-एक बॉल का रोमांच

23 जून 2019

मोहम्मद शमी
मोहम्मद नबी
mohammed shami
मोहम्मद शमी
Cricket News

VIDEO: आखिरी ओवर में शमी ने ली हैट्रिक, देखिए सांस थाम देने वाले मैच के एक-एक बॉल का रोमांच

23 जून 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Sidharth Malhotra
Dehradun

औली में शाही शादीः बिजनेस टायकून गुप्ता बंधुओं के दूसरे बेटे की शादी संपन्न, पहुंचा ये बड़ा सितारा

23 जून 2019

Cricket News

हार कर भी दिल जीत गई अफगानिस्तान, विराट ने इनके सिर बांधा मुश्किल जीत का सेहरा

23 जून 2019

मैच के बाद विराट कोहली
मोहम्मद शमी
मोहम्मद शमी
टीम इंडिया
Cricket News

हार कर भी दिल जीत गई अफगानिस्तान, विराट ने इनके सिर बांधा मुश्किल जीत का सेहरा

23 जून 2019

घर के बाहर लोगों की लगी भीड़
Delhi NCR

महरौली हत्याकांड: कमरे का माहौल था काफी भयानक, देखकर पड़ोसियों के उड़ गए होश

23 जून 2019

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
Astrology

क्या आपकी नौकरी की तलाश ख़त्म नहीं हो रही? प्रसिद्ध करियर विशेषज्ञ से पाएं समाधान।
विज्ञापन
bihar gaya bihar bihar text book bihar text book class 3 national flag sarva shiksha abhiyan
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

एईएस
Opinion

मुजफ्फरपुर का सबक : बिहार भारत के सर्वाधिक गरीब राज्यों में से एक है

23 जून 2019

अफगानिस्तान क्रिकेट
Cricket News

उत्तर प्रदेश के नोएडा की जमीन पर निखरी अफगानिस्तान टीम, भारत में सीखे क्रिकेट के गुर

23 जून 2019

10 बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स का इंस्टाग्राम डेब्यू
Bollywood

फैंस की डिमांड पर इन 10 सेलेब्स ने किया था इंस्टाग्राम डेब्यू, आज मिलियन्स में हैं फॉलोअर्स

23 जून 2019

Students will get degrees in Indian and regional wear only UGC given Instructions to 750 University
India News

भारतीय और क्षेत्रीय परिधानों में ही मिलेगी डिग्री, यूजीसी ने 750 विश्वविद्यालय को दिया निर्देश

23 जून 2019

बच्चे के साथ कुत्ता
Health & Fitness

घर में है डॉगी तो बच्चों को नहीं होगी बीमारी, वैज्ञानिकों ने भी मानी ये बात

23 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
rahul gandhi
Bollywood

राहुल गांधी के ट्वीट पर एक्टर का कमेंट, 'न्यू इंडिया तब होगा जब आप और आपका परिवार राजनीति छोड़ देगा'

23 जून 2019

anurag kashyap
Bollywood

'गैंग्स ऑफ वासेपुर' के 7 साल पूरे होने पर क्यों बोले अनुराग कश्यप, 'इस फिल्म ने जिंदगी बर्बाद कर दी'

23 जून 2019

UK PM hopeful Boris Johnson caught up in row with girlfriend
World

गर्लफ्रेंड से विवाद में उलझे ब्रिटेन के पीएम उम्मीदवार जॉनसन, देर रात बुलानी पड़ी पुलिस

23 जून 2019

saif ali khan
Bollywood

INDvsPAK मैच के दौरान पाकिस्तानी फैन ने सैफ से की थी बदतमीजी, अब सामने आया वीडियो

23 जून 2019

HD Kumaraswamy
India News

...जब सरकारी स्कूल में फर्श पर ही कपड़ा बिछाकर सो गए कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी 

22 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मुजफ्फरपुर के अस्पताल के पीछे बहुत सारे नरकंकाल मिले हैं
Bihar

बिहार: एसकेएमसीएच अस्पताल के पीछे मिले नरकंकाल, मंत्री ने दी सफाई

एक या दो शव कथित तौर पर जले हुए पाए गए थे। इसके अलावा कई कंकाल जमीन पर बिखरे हुए और वन क्षेत्र में बोरियों के अंदर भरे हुए मिले।

23 जून 2019

विज्ञापन
हरिवंशपुर गांव में लोजपा विधायक को बनाया गया बंधक
Bihar

चमकी बुखार पीड़ितों को देने पहुंचे संवेदना, लोजपा विधायक को ग्रामीणों ने बनाया बंधक

23 जून 2019

लालू प्रसाद यादव
Bihar

आयकर विभाग से लालू यादव को झटका, बेनामी संपत्ति जब्त करने का दिया आदेश

23 जून 2019

वैशाली में बैनर के साथ प्रदर्शन करते लोग
Bihar

'रामविलास लापता, ढूंढ़कर लाने वाले को 15 हजार इनाम', वैशाली में बैनर के साथ प्रदर्शन

22 जून 2019

फाइल फोटो
Bihar

बिहार में दिमागी बुखार का कहर जारी, मरने वाले बच्चों की संख्या बढ़कर 164 हुई

22 जून 2019

कन्हैया कुमार
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर के अस्पताल में कन्हैया कुमार को घुसने नहीं दिया गया

22 जून 2019

राजीव प्रताप रूडी
India News

दिमागी बुखार के पीछे 'लीची' जिम्मेदार नहीं, हो सकता है चीन की साजिश हो: राजीव प्रताप रूडी

21 जून 2019

नीतीश कुमार
Bihar

लगातार दूसरी बार मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने योग दिवस के कार्यक्रमों से बनाई दूरी

21 जून 2019

राजद नेता मीसा भारती (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

पीएम के रात्रिभोज पर मीसा का कटाक्ष, 'इस पैसे से दवाएं खरीद सकते थे, राजद नहीं होगी शामिल'

20 जून 2019

चमकी बुखर से मौत पर संसद में चर्चा
India News

संसद में गूंजा दिमागी बुखार से मासूमों की मौत का मामला, स्मृति बोलीं- मैं भी मां हूं, दर्द समझती हूं

21 जून 2019

Recommended Videos

दिल्ली में बेखौफ बदमाश, महिला पत्रकार पर चलाई गोली

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में बदमाश बेखौफ हैं। दिल्ली के मयूर विहार इलाके में एक महिला पत्रकार की गाड़ी पर देर गोली चलाई गई।

23 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:30

...इसलिए दिव्यांग पिता किडनी बेचने को है मजबूर

23 जून 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:14

एक अनोखा पहाड़, जहां आज तक कोई चढ़ नहीं पाया

23 जून 2019

वर्ल्ड कप 3:03

वर्ल्ड कप के रोमांचक मुकाबले में न्यूजीलैंड ने वेस्टइंडीज को 5 रनों से हराया

23 जून 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:01

कांग्रेस नेता सलमान खुर्शीद ने माना, मोदी की लोकप्रियता का मुकाबला नहीं कर पाई पार्टी

23 जून 2019

Related

छपरा जंक्शन में एक शख्स की चोकू गोदकर हत्या कर दी गई
Bihar

पवन एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन में सीट को लेकर हुआ विवाद, यात्री की चाकू से गोदकर हत्या

22 जून 2019

Lychee
Bihar

दिमागी बुखार: क्या वाकई रसभरी लीची बिहार में लील रही है मासूमों की जिंदगी

18 जून 2019

केंद्रीय गृह राज्य मंत्री नित्यानंद राय (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

अस्पतालों में पीआईसीयू निर्माण के लिए 25-25 लाख रुपये देंगे बिहार में भाजपा के सभी सांसद

21 जून 2019

प्रणब मुखर्जी से मिलने पहुंचे नीतीश कुमार
India News

देर रात प्रणब मुखर्जी से मिले नीतीश कुमार, सियासी गलियारों में हलचल तेज

17 जून 2019

ram vilas paswan
Bihar

राम विलास पासवान ने बिहार से राज्यसभा के लिए दाखिल किया नामांकन, नीतीश भी रहे मौजूद

21 जून 2019

बिहार में गर्मी का कहर
Bihar

बिहार में अब प्रचंड गर्मी का कहर, गया में लगाई धारा 144, स्कूल 22 जून तक बंद

17 जून 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.