बिहार की पाठ्य पुस्तक में छाप दिया उलटा राष्ट्रध्वज, वापस ली जाएंगी किताबें

Gaya: National flag printed upside down on a 3rd standard Bihar state textbook. UK Singh, District Sarv Shiksha Abhiyan head says, "It's a mistake on the part of publisher & the printer, concerned authorities have been directed to get back the wrong books & provide correct ones" pic.twitter.com/rh490XNlNE— ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
एक या दो शव कथित तौर पर जले हुए पाए गए थे। इसके अलावा कई कंकाल जमीन पर बिखरे हुए और वन क्षेत्र में बोरियों के अंदर भरे हुए मिले।
23 जून 2019