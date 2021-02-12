बिहार: गया में युवक की पीट-पीट कर हत्या, एसएसपी बोले- जल्द सभी दोषी होंगे गिरफ्तार

Bihar: A youth died after allegedly being beaten up by a group of people in Dobhi police station area of Gaya.— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2021
"I've given instructions to register an FIR against whoever is involved in this incident. All the culprits will be arrested," SSP Aditya Kumar said yesterday. pic.twitter.com/IKcNo2L6dM
