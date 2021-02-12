शहर चुनें

बिहार: गया में युवक की पीट-पीट कर हत्या, एसएसपी बोले- जल्द सभी दोषी होंगे गिरफ्तार

Jeet Kumar न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गया
Updated Fri, 12 Feb 2021 06:50 AM IST
एसएसपी आदित्य कुमार
एसएसपी आदित्य कुमार

बिहार के गया से एक दुखद खबर सामने आई। गया के डोभी थाना क्षेत्र में लोगों के एक ग्रुप ने एक युवक पिटाई की। पिटाई के बाद युवक की मौत हो गई। पुलिस ने जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं।
एसएसपी आदित्य कुमार ने कहा कि 'मैंने निर्देश दिया है कि जो भी इस घटना में शामिल है, उसके खिलाफ प्राथमिकी दर्ज की जाएगी। सभी दोषियों को गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा।'


