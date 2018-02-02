अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   Bihar ›   four people died and one critically injured after being run over by a train

बिहार के सिवान में ट्रेन से कटकर 4 लोगों की मौत, एक गंभीर रूप से घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सीवान Updated Fri, 02 Feb 2018 08:34 AM IST
four people died and one critically injured after being run over by a train
ट्रेन - फोटो : ANI
बिहार के सीवान जिले के कचहरी स्टेशन के पास ट्रेन से कटकर चार लोगों की मौत हो गई है जबकि एक की हालत काफी गंभीर बताई जा रही है। सभी सुबह मजार से लौटकर वापस आ रहे थे कि तभी गोपालगंज की तरफ से आ रही ट्रेन ने उन्हें कुचल दिया। मरने वाले सभी गोपालगंज के रहने वाले थे। मरने वालों में महिलाएं और बच्चे भी शामिल हैं।

इस घटना के बाद मौके पर लोगों के बीच चीख-पुकार मच गई। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक कोहरे की वजह से मरने वालों को ट्रेन के आने का सटीक अंदाजा नहीं लग पाया। पुलिस और जीआरपी की टीम फिलहाल मौके पर पहुंच गई है। सभी शवों को कब्जे में लेकर आगे की कार्रवाई की जा रही है।
 

RELATED

 
siwan

Spotlight

bigg boss 11 contestant Arshi Khan and Hiten Tejwani will back together
Television

Bigg Boss के बाद हितेन-अर्शी फिर आएंगे साथ, फैंस की मांग पर करेंगे हर काम

2 फरवरी 2018

Ram Gopal verma tweets about his movie with Mia Malkova
Bollywood

'गॉड सेक्स एंड ट्रुथ' हो गई सुपरहिट, अब क्या किसी दूसरी पॉर्न स्टार को लॉन्च करेंगे राम गोपाल वर्मा

2 फरवरी 2018

Rubina Dilaik completed her 1 million followers on Instagram
Television

बोल्डनेस से इंटरनेट पर बवाल मचा रही टीवी की किन्नर बहू, इंस्टाग्राम पर पूरे हुए एक मिलियन फॉलोअर्स

2 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh reveals about her girlfriends
Bollywood

गर्लफ्रेंड्स को लेकर रणवीर सिंह का बड़ा खुलासा, 14 साल की उम्र में ही करने लगे थे ऐसे काम

1 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat will finally release in gujarat
Bollywood

बजट आते ही गुजरात में 'पद्मावत' रिलीज होने का रास्ता साफ, अब भंसाली के सामने नई मुश्किल

1 फरवरी 2018

Amitabh Bachchan will start shooting for his next Jhund
Bollywood

दर्द में भी शूटिंग कर रहे अमिताभ बच्चन, 15 फरवरी से करेंगे 'झुंड' में काम

1 फरवरी 2018

ranveer singh on khilji Kids used to look at me and start crying
Bollywood

'खिलजी' के लुक को देख रोने लगते थे बच्चे, चीखते-चीखते रणवीर की चली जाती थी आवाज

1 फरवरी 2018

Box office collection day 7 Padmaavat crosses 6 million dollars mark in North America
Bollywood

Box Office कलेक्शन: रोज नए रिकॉर्ड्स बना रही भंसाली की फिल्म 'पद्मावत', विदेशों में मचा दिया तहलका

1 फरवरी 2018

after padmaavat Sanjay Leela Bhansali to cast Deepika padukone Ranveer singh for his next
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' के बाद दीपिका-रणवीर को लेकर चौका मारेंगे भंसाली, किया बड़ा खुलासा

1 फरवरी 2018

deepika padukone slapped a man at the age of 14 who tried to pull her
Bollywood

14 की उम्र में पैरेंट्स के सामने दीपिका पादुकोण ने किया था ऐसा काम, जानकर हैरान रह गए खिलजी

1 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

A fire broke out in a religious place, Aliganj, Uttar Pradesh
Agra

धार्मिक स्थल में आग लगने से हड़कंप, दमकल ने पाया काबू

सूचना पर पहुंची फायर ब्रिगेड ने आग पर काबू पा लिया है। वहीं भारी मात्रा में पुलिस बल तैनात की गई है।

2 फरवरी 2018

nine new medical colleges will be established in up
Lucknow

आम बजट 2018: यूपी को मिलेंगे आठ मेडिकल कॉलेज

2 फरवरी 2018

youngsters don't need the suggestion like selling pakoda
Lucknow

पीएम न दें युवाओं को 'पकौड़ा बेचकर' रोजगार करने की सरकारी सलाह: मायावती

1 फरवरी 2018

Encounter in UP : Officers shot four crooks, five arrested
Meerut

यूपी में ताबड़तोड़ एनकाउंटर : जांबाज अफसरों ने चार को मारी गोली, पांच दबोचे

1 फरवरी 2018

rajasthan bypolls- Sachin Pilot told that these elections have changed the trend of forty years
Jaipur

राजस्थान उपचुनाव: बदला चालीस साल का ट्रेंड, जानिए कैसे

1 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan violated ceasefire in Rajouri district of Jammu & Kashmir
Jammu

पाकिस्तान की तरफ से लगातार फायरिंग जारी, सुरक्षा के लिहाज से 71 स्कूल बंद

1 फरवरी 2018

Lunar eclipse on first those zodiacal people have to be extremely alert
Meerut

खग्रास चंद्रग्रहण 2018 : चार राशि वालों के लिए शुभ, तो इनको रहना होगा बेहद सतर्क

1 फरवरी 2018

dates for panchayat bypoll in uttar pradesh
Lucknow

पंचायत उप चुनाव के लिए तारीखें घोषित, नामांकन दो फरवरी से

1 फरवरी 2018

scania bus service is started from lucknow to haridwar
Lucknow

हरिद्वार के लिए लखनऊ से सीधी बस सेवा शुरू, दिल्ली जाने वाली स्कैनिया अब जयपुर तक

1 फरवरी 2018

Navjot Sidhu on Rahul Gandhi allegedly wearing jacket of Rs 70,000
Chandigarh

राहुल गांधी की 63 हजार की जैकेट पर 'जंग', मैदान में कूदे नवजोत सिद्धू बोले...

31 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

लेदर फैक्ट्री में चल रहा था स्लॉटर हाउस, रेड में पकड़ा 1000 क्विंटल बीफ

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में एक बड़े स्लॉटर हाउस का खुलासा हुआ है। दिल्ली से आई एनिमल एक्टिविस्ट की टीम ने छापेमारी की है। फैक्ट्री का लाइसेंस लेदर फैक्ट्री के नाम पर लिया गया था। लेकिन यहां पर काफी समय से अवैध रूप से स्लॉटर हाउस चल रहा था।

31 जनवरी 2018

A BOAT CAPSIZES INTO GANGA RIVER IN PATNA, FIVE KILLED 0:57

यहां माघी पूर्णिमा बन गई श्रद्धालुओं के लिए काल

31 जनवरी 2018

BAR DANCERS PERFORMED ON OCCASION OF BASANT PANCHMI ‘JAGRAN’ IN A COLLEGE CAMPUS OF PATNA 3:12

परमीशन ली जागरण की और ऐसे हुआ रतजगा

25 जनवरी 2018

CM Nitish Kumar, hundreds form ‘human chain’ against dowry, child marriage 3:08

दहेज प्रथा और बाल विवाह के विरोध में इस राज्य में बनी सबसे लंबी मानव श्रृखंला

21 जनवरी 2018

ODISHA’S MOUNTAIN MAN JALANDHAR NAYAK CARVED 8 KM LONG ROAD FOR HIS CHILDREN TO ATTEND SCHOOL 1:56

ओडिशा के इस ‘दशरथ मांझी’ ने बच्चों के लिए बनाई 8 किमी. लंबी सड़क

15 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Lalu Prasad Yadav Defends Himself Over His conversation With Mohammad Shahabuddin
Bihar

लालू ने कबूला, जेल मेें हुई थी शहाबुद्दीन से बातचीत!

13 अगस्त 2017

in bihar's siwan lalu prasad yadav's party RJD worker shot dead by unkown people 
Bihar

बिहार के सीवान में लालू की आरजेडी के कार्यकर्ता की गोली मारकर हत्या

29 जुलाई 2017

Tapes Of Lalu yadav Talking To A Mohammad Shahabuddin
India News

जेल से शहाबुद्दीन ने की थी लालू यादव से बात, ऑडियो लीक

6 मई 2017

Jamshedpur : rjd ex mp Shahabuddin acquitted in Triple murder case
Bihar

ट्रिपल मर्डर में 28 साल बाद आया फैसला, शहाबुद्दीन बरी

17 अप्रैल 2017

former mp and bahubali shahabuddin demands to tihar official for a tv in his sell
National

तिहाड़ में शहाबुद्दीन को सता रही है ये चीज, अब उठाई ये मांग

30 मार्च 2017

Rajdeo’s widow gets threat call from Dubai
Bihar

बिहार : पत्रकार राजदेव की पत्नी को धमकी, केस वापस लो, वर्ना काट देंगे

29 दिसंबर 2016

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.