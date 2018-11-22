शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Bihar ›   Bihar : Unidentified goons attacked on son of JDU MLA Dadan Singh pahalwan

बिहार : जदयू विधायक ददन पहलवान के बेटे पर अज्ञात लोगों ने किया हमला

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Thu, 22 Nov 2018 03:05 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
विज्ञापन
ख़बर सुनें
जनता दल (यूनाईटेड) के विधायक दादन सिंह पहलवान के बेटे करतार सिंह यादव पर कुछ अज्ञात लोगों ने हमला कर दिया। घटना रोहतास जिले के देहरी इलाके में हुई।
विज्ञापन

 

Recommended

Pune : two lads of Delhi killed a women in Wasseypur Style, also shot inspector
National

पुणे: दिल्ली के दो युवकों ने की 'वासेपुर' अंदाज में महिला की हत्या, इंस्पेक्टर को भी मारी गोली

21 नवंबर 2018

Jammu and Kashmir : Model Code of Conduct may be implemented immediately, EC will review
India News

जम्मू-कश्मीर : तत्काल लागू हो सकती है आदर्श आचार संहिता, चुनाव आयोग करेगा समीक्षा

21 नवंबर 2018

himachal cabinet meeting decisions held on 20 november
Shimla

कैबिनेट ने इन कर्मचारियों को दिया बड़ा तोहफा, यहां जानिए 20 बड़े फैसले

21 नवंबर 2018

पति ने महिला सिपाही की निर्मम हत्या कर दी
Kanpur

पत्नी की उस उंगली को काट दिया जिससे वो मोबाइल चलाती थी, महिला हेड कांस्टेबल के स्वभाव के सभी कायल थे

21 नवंबर 2018

Bollywood

सैफ की पहली पत्नी अमृता के बच्चों से है करीना का ऐसा रिश्ता, बोलीं- 'मैं खुद को उनकी मां नहीं मानती क्योंकि...'

21 नवंबर 2018

kareena kapoor, sara ali khan
saif kareena amrita
Kareena and Taimur
kareena kapoor
Bollywood

सैफ की पहली पत्नी अमृता के बच्चों से है करीना का ऐसा रिश्ता, बोलीं- 'मैं खुद को उनकी मां नहीं मानती क्योंकि...'

21 नवंबर 2018

Best Suv cars
Auto News

कम कीमत में मौजूद हैं ये बड़ी गाड़ियां, दाम सुनकर ही खरीदनेे का बना लेंगे मन

21 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
bihar news jdu mla dadan pahalwan dadan singh pahalwan kartar singh yadav करतार सिंह यादव attack unidentified goons
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

zombie photoshoot
World of Wonders

क्या सच में इंसानों का मांस खाता है ये बच्चा? सामने आई हैरान कर देने वाली हकीकत

21 नवंबर 2018

accused of daughters rape cuts off own penis in Kerala jail
Weird Stories

जेल में कैदी ने काट लिया ऐसा अंग, पता चलते ही जेलर दंग

21 नवंबर 2018

woman shocked after Realization ghost in her home
Supernatural Stories

इस घर में है दो सौ आत्माओं का डेरा! महिला गई थी अकेले रहने फिर जो हुआ...   

21 नवंबर 2018

indigo pilot touches mother and grandmother before the maiden flight
World of Wonders

पायलट ने पहली उड़ान से पहले किया कुछ ऐसा काम, खड़े होकर देखने लगे लोग, आपके भी आ जाएंगे आंसू

21 नवंबर 2018

Before sharing this picture know truth, temple was not found after mosques demolition in karnataka
Weird Stories

सोशल मीडिया पर ये तस्वीर शेयर करने से पहले जान लें सच्चाई, तस्वीर के साथ लिखा है खतरनाक संदेश

21 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
Whale found in Indonesia
Weird Stories

समुद्र के किनारे मिले इस विशालकाय जीव के पेट से निकली ऐसी-ऐसी चीजें, देखकर फटी रह जाएंगी आंखें

21 नवंबर 2018

bihar tourist
Travel

ये हैं बिहार के 5 बेस्ट टूरिस्ट डेस्टिनेशन्स, घूमने का प्लान है तो एक बार यहां जरूर आएं

21 नवंबर 2018

kareena kapoor
Fashion

दुल्हन के रूप में नजर आईं करीना, देखते रह जाएंगे खूबसूरत लुक

21 नवंबर 2018

nirankari
Relationship

कौन है निरंकारी संप्रदाय? आखिर क्यों अलग है सिख समुदाय से? जानें निरंकारियों के बारे में सबकुछ

21 नवंबर 2018

Husband cuts wife tongue
Weird Stories

पति ने काटी पत्नी की जीभ, बोला- कैंची की तरह बहुत चलती थी उसकी जुबान

20 नवंबर 2018

Most Read

नीतीश कुमार और तेजस्वी यादव
Bihar

तेजस्वी के नीतीश पर आरोपों के बाद बिहार पुलिस ने हटाया सीसीटीवी कैमरा

तेजस्वी के नीतीश पर आरोप के बाद पुलिस ने हटाया सीसीटी कैमरा।

21 नवंबर 2018

विज्ञापन
सीबीआई
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर बालिका गृह कांडः आरोपी मधु और डॉ अश्विनी सीबीआई हिरासत में भेजे गए

21 नवंबर 2018

Muzaffarpur Shelter home case
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर कांडः एनजीओ संचालक के बाद लड़कियों को नशे के इंजेक्शन देने वाला डॉक्टर गिरफ्तार

20 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार : नवजात को नोचता रहा कुत्ता, वीडियो बनाते रहे लोग

21 नवंबर 2018

तेज प्रताप यादव और उनकी पत्नी ऐश्वर्या
Bihar

तेज प्रताप की सास ने की मां राबड़ी से मुलाकात, रोते हुए घर से निकलीं

18 नवंबर 2018

सीसीटीवी कैमरा
Bihar

तेजस्वी यादव का नीतीश कुमार पर आरोप, जानबूझकर हमारे घर की तरफ लगाया कैमरा

15 नवंबर 2018

one person death lathicharge on uncontrollable crowd to see Sapna Chaudhary in bihar
Bihar

बिहार : सपना चौधरी की एक झलक पाने के लिए बेकाबू हुई भीड़, एक की मौत

16 नवंबर 2018

rjd leader said lalu yadav is neither able to sit nor stand on his own
Bihar

लालू यादव खुद बैठने और उठने में असक्षम, अच्छे अस्पताल में भर्ती करने की जरूरत : राजद नेता

18 नवंबर 2018

सीवर में गिरा 10 साल का दीपक
Bihar

बिहार: 45 घंटे से चल रहे रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन के बाद भी नहीं मिला दीपक, कोशिश जारी

19 नवंबर 2018

लालू प्रसाद यादव
India News

लालू को वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंस के जरिए पेश होने का निर्देश, रूठे तेजप्रताप को दिल्ली में मनाएंगी राबड़ी

19 नवंबर 2018

Related Videos

‘रावण’ की भीम आर्मी ने बिहार में किया शक्ति प्रदर्शन

पश्चिम उत्तर प्रदेश से उपजी चंद्रशेखर रावण की भीम आर्मी ने बुधवार को बिहार में शक्ति प्रदर्शन किया। पटना के ऐतिहासिक गांधी मैदान पर भीम क्रांति महारैली करते हुए चंद्रशेखर रावण ने आरक्षण बचाने की अपील की।

22 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 2:05

बिहार के एक शख्स ने पीएम मोदी को लिखा 141 मीटर लंबा पत्र, देखिए क्या लिखा है इस पत्र में

21 नवंबर 2018

MANJU VERMA 1:58

मुजफ्फरपुर शेल्टर केस : पूर्व मंत्री मंजू वर्मा का सरेंडर, सरकार बोली, ‘अच्छा किया आ गईं’

20 नवंबर 2018

MANJU VERMA 1:40

बिहार की फरार पूर्व मंत्री मंजू वर्मा की प्रॉपर्टी होगी जब्त

17 नवंबर 2018

INDIA NEWS 0:51

VIDEO: पटना में रालोसपा नेता की गोली मारकर हत्या

14 नवंबर 2018

Related

बशिष्ठ नारायण सिंह-उपेंद्र कुशवाहा
Bihar

शाह से मिलने को बेताब उपेंद्र कुशवाहा एनडीए से होंगे बाहर, जेडीयू ने दिए संकेत

16 नवंबर 2018

Upendra Kushwaha
Bihar

कुशवाहा का भाजपा को अल्टीमेटम, सीट बंटवारे पर शाह से नहीं मोदी से करेंगे मुलाकात

17 नवंबर 2018

शक्तिसिन्ह गोहिल
Bihar

गोहिल ने कहा- पिछड़ों के खिलाफ है भाजपा, कुशवाहा को अलग हो जाना चाहिए

18 नवंबर 2018

उपेंद्र कुशवाहा
Bihar

एनडीए का साथ छोड़ देंगे उपेंद्र कुशवाहा? आज पार्टी कार्यकारिणी की बैठक में होगा एलान

17 नवंबर 2018

manju verma
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर बालिका गृह मामलाः जेडीयू नेता मंजू वर्मा पार्टी से निलंबित

15 नवंबर 2018

तेज प्रताप यादव
Bihar

मथुरा में रम गया है तेज प्रताप यादव का मन, शॉल ओढ़कर मंदिर दर्शन करने पहुंचे

16 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.