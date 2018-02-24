शहर चुनें

तेजस्वी का CM नीतीश पर हमला, बोले- सरकार बताए मुजफ्फरपुर सड़क हादसे में क्या कार्यवाही कर रहे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरपुर Updated Sat, 24 Feb 2018 09:19 PM IST
आरजेडी नेता तेजस्वी यादव - फोटो : ANI
बिहार के मुजफ्फपुर में सड़क दुर्घटना में मारे गए स्कूली छात्रों के मसले को लेकर सियासत गर्म हो गई है। घटना के बाद देर शाम अस्पताल में भर्ती बच्चों के परिजनों से मिलने पहुंचे बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री और आरजेडी नेता तेजस्वी यादव ने राज्य सरकार पर जमकर हमला बोला है।
 उन्होंने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार और सुशील मोदी कहीं नजर नहीं आ रहे। वह दोनों आरोपी को बचाना चाह रहे हैं। तेजस्वी ने कहा कि मुख्यमंत्री को मानवीय संवेदना के आधार पर पीड़ितों से मिलना चाहिए। साथ ही कहा कि नीतीश सरकार बताए कि मुजफ्फरपुर सड़क हादसे में क्या कार्यवाही कर रहे हैं।  

आरजेडी नेता ने नीतीश सरकार को शराबबंदी के मसले पर निशाने में लेते हुए कहा कि आरोपी ड्राइवर को शराब कहां से मिल गई जब राज्य में शराब बैन है। तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा ने इस मसले को दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण बताते हुए कहा कि हमें बताया गया है कि वह गाड़ी बीजेपी जनरल सेक्रटरी की है और ड्राइवर फरार है। अभी तक प्रशासन उसे पकड़ नहीं पाया है। मृतकों के परिजन का कहना है कि गाड़ी पर बीजेपी का बोर्ड लगा था। 
 




गौरतलब है कि शनिवार दोपहर को मुजफ्फरपुर जिले में एक बड़ी सड़क दुर्घटना हुई। जिसमें 9 लोगों की जान गई है। खबर के मुताबिक एक स्कूल की इमारत में अनियंत्रित वाहन जा घुसा। जिसने 33 लोगों को कुचला डाला। मरने वालों में 7 स्कूली बच्चे भी शामिल हैं। हादसे में कुल 24 लोग घायल हुए थे, जिन्हें इलाज के लिए स्थानीय अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां तीन स्टूडेंट्स की हालत गंभीर बताई जा रही है। घायलों में स्थानीय लोग भी शामिल हैं। हादसे का शिकार बने छात्र स्कूल की छुट्टी के बाद अपने घर के लिए जा रहे थे। घटना मुजफ्फरपुर जिले के झपहा के धर्मपुर गांव की है।

