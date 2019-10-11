सुशील मोदी बोले: पटना में आई बाढ़ की जांच के लिए नहीं बनी है कोई समिति

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on reports that a committee has been formed to probe Patna floods and fix accountability for the same: No committee of any sort has been formed. pic.twitter.com/REgs3PAfI9— ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
जानकारी के अनुसार गुरुवार सुबह छह बजे पंचमहल के अरवल मोड़ के पास जब मूर्ति को विसर्जन के लिए ले जाया जा रहा था तभी पत्थर फेंके गए।
11 अक्टूबर 2019