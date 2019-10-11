शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Bihar ›   Bihar Patna floods Sushil Kumar Modi No committee has been formed

सुशील मोदी बोले: पटना में आई बाढ़ की जांच के लिए नहीं बनी है कोई समिति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Fri, 11 Oct 2019 12:33 PM IST
बिहार के उप-मुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी
बिहार के उप-मुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
इस साल पटना में आई बाढ़ से जन-जीवन अस्त व्यस्त हो गया, लोगों को भारी परेशानियों का सामना करना पड़ा। वहीं, बिहार के उप-मुख्यमंत्री सुशील कुमार मोदी ने कहा है कि पटना बाढ़ की जांच के लिए किसी भी प्रकार की कोई कमिटी नहीं बनाई गई है। 
विज्ञापन


मीडिया ने उप-मुख्यमंत्री से पूछा कि आप उन रिपोर्टों के बार में क्या कहना चाहेंगे, जिसमें कहा गया है कि पटना बाढ़ की जांच और उसकी जवाबदेही तय करने के लिए एक समिति बनाई गई है।

इस सवाल पर उप-मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि इस मामले को लेकर किसी भी प्रकार की कोई समिति नहीं बनाई गई है। 
महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी
Bihar

नीतीश को सुब्रमण्यम की सलाह- बिहार में भाजपा बड़ा भाई, छोटा भाई बनकर रहे जदयू

10 अक्टूबर 2019

Flood in Bihar
Opinion

बाढ़ में क्यों डूब गया पटना, आने वाले दिन और ज्यादा भयावह होने वाले हैं

8 अक्टूबर 2019

नीतीश कुमार-सुशील कुमार मोदी (फाइल फोटो)
National

बिहार: नीतीश पर गिरिराज के जुबानी हमलों के बाद सुशील मोदी ने बांधे तारीफों के पुल

7 अक्टूबर 2019

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
vivo smartphone

vivo Grand Diwali Fest: vivo के स्मार्टफोन पर 11,000 रुपये तक की छूट
सड़क पर जलजमाव
Bihar

बिहार: बारिश और बाढ़ के बाद अब डेंगू का कहर, 900 के पार पहुंची मरीजों की संख्या

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Nitish Kumar, Giriraj Singh
Bihar

बिहार: बाढ़ पर गिरिराज का नया ट्वीट, एनडीए की ओर से मांगी माफी, जदयू का पलटवार

6 अक्टूबर 2019

Bollywood

आठवें दिन 'वॉर' के कलेक्शन में गिरावट, जानें ऋतिक-टाइगर की फिल्म ने अब तक कमाए कितने करोड़

10 अक्टूबर 2019

War
वॉर
War Song Ghungroo
War Song Ghungroo
Bollywood

आठवें दिन 'वॉर' के कलेक्शन में गिरावट, जानें ऋतिक-टाइगर की फिल्म ने अब तक कमाए कितने करोड़

10 अक्टूबर 2019

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
Astrology Services

महालक्ष्मी मंदिर, मुंबई में कराएं दिवाली लक्ष्मी पूजा : 27-अक्टूबर-2019
विज्ञापन
bihar patna flood सुशील कुमार मोदी
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

भारत बनाम दक्षिण अफ्रीका
Cricket News

LIVE INDvSA: दोहरे शतक की ओर बढ़ रहे कप्तान कोहली, भारत का स्कोर 450 के करीब

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विराट कोहली शतक
Cricket News

26वां शतक ठोकते ही कोहली ने लगाई रिकॉर्ड्स की झड़ी, सचिन-गावस्कर सभी को पछाड़ा

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सीआईएसएफ कमांडेंट साथी के साथ गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

20 साल से आईएएस के प्यार में पागल CISF कमांडेंट ने रची ऐसी साजिश, पहुंच गया सलाखों के पीछे

11 अक्टूबर 2019

पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रवक्ता आसिफ गफूर
World

राजनाथ की 'राफेल पूजा' पर पाक बोला- कुछ भी गलत नहीं, यह धर्म के अनुसार

11 अक्टूबर 2019

arrest
Delhi NCR

जिस महिला आईएएस से करता था प्यार, उसके पति को फंसाने के लिए कार में रख दी चरस

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Bollywood

कबीर सिंह पर आया शाहिद कपूर की एक्स गर्लफ्रेंड करीना कपूर का रिएक्शन, कह दी इतनी बड़ी बात

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Amitabh Bachchan
Bollywood

अमिताभ को मौत के मुंह में पहुंचा देने वाले एक्टर की हुई थी ऐसी हालत, जानिए हादसे की पूरी कहानी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

amitabh bachchan
Bollywood

इस बीमारी की वजह से अमिताभ का लिवर 75 फीसदी हो चुका है खराब, चुपचाप जी रहे ऐसी जिंदगी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Aman Yatan Verma
Bollywood

कैमरे पर लड़की के साथ ऐसी हरकत कर बर्बाद हो गया था करियर, 15 साल छोटी लड़की से शादी कर हुए फेमस

11 अक्टूबर 2019

War
Bollywood

वॉर के 200 करोड़ पार जाते ही एक हो गए ऋतिक और टाइगर यशराज फिल्म्स में जश्न सा माहौल

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

मूर्ति विसर्जन के दौरान दो गुटों में पत्थरबाजी हुई
Bihar

बिहार: मूर्ति विसर्जन के दौरान दो समूहों के बीच पत्थरबाजी, धारा 144 लागू

जानकारी के अनुसार गुरुवार सुबह छह बजे पंचमहल के अरवल मोड़ के पास जब मूर्ति को विसर्जन के लिए ले जाया जा रहा था तभी पत्थर फेंके गए।

11 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
सुधीर कुमार ओझा (दाईं तरफ)
Bihar

49 हस्तियों के खिलाफ देशद्रोह का मामला दर्ज करने वाले वकील ने अब किया पुलिस पर केस

10 अक्टूबर 2019

बिहार पुलिस (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार: एक ऐसा गांव जहां 50 साल से दर्ज नहीं हुआ एक भी आपराधिक मामला

11 अक्टूबर 2019

मणिरत्नम, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, अनुराग कश्यप
Bihar

मॉब लिंचिंग का मुद्दा उठाने वाली 49 हस्तियों के खिलाफ नहीं चलेगा देशद्रोह का मुकदमा

9 अक्टूबर 2019

नीतीश के साथ मंच पर नहीं रहा कोई भाजपा नेता, प्रदेश कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष मौजूद
Bihar

रावण दहन में नीतीश के साथ मंच पर नहीं रहा कोई भाजपा नेता, बगल में बैठे कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष

9 अक्टूबर 2019

बिहार बोर्ड ने जारी किए सैंपल पेपर्स
Education

कक्षा 12वीं बोर्ड परीक्षा के सैंपल पेपर्स जारी, इस लिंक से करें डाउनलोड

10 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार: विवाहिता के साथ तीन लोगों ने किया सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, दो गिरफ्तार

10 अक्टूबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में थानेदार बेच रहा था शराब, एसपी ने किया गिरफ्तार

10 अक्टूबर 2019

तेजस्वी यादव (फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बिहार बाढ़ को लेकर तेजस्वी यादव का नीतीश कुमार पर वार, कहा- जिम्मेदारी लेते हुए दें इस्तीफा

6 अक्टूबर 2019

पुलिस अधीक्षक नीलेश कुमार
Bihar

राजद नेता चंदन कुमार के भाई को अज्ञात हमलावरों ने मारी गोली

7 अक्टूबर 2019

Recommended Videos

कहीं शव दफनाने के लिए खरीदनी पड़ती है जमीन तो कहीं कब्र का भरना पड़ता है किराया

आमतौर पर शवों को दफनाने के लिए जगह-जगह कब्रगाहें बनी होती हैं और शायद ही कहीं इसके लिए पैसे लिए जाते हों। लेकिन दुनिया में ऐसा जगहें भी है, जहां शव को दफनाने के लिए भी जमीन खरीदनी पड़ती है और किराया भरना पड़ता है।

11 अक्टूबर 2019

ruckus in gorakhpur jail, policeman beaten by prisoners gorakhpur news 2:25

गोरखपुर जेल में कैदियों का हंगामा, पुलिसवालों के साथ मारपीट, खूब चले पत्थर

11 अक्टूबर 2019

राजनाथ सिंह 1:32

पाकिस्तानी सेना के प्रवक्ता आसिफ गफूर ने राफेल की शस्त्र पूजा पर किया राजनाथ का बचाव

11 अक्टूबर 2019

concept pic 3:03

Birthday Special : अमिताभ बच्चन की एक शर्त पर हुई थी जया से शादी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

उत्तराखंड 1:04

उत्तराखंड में ठंड की दस्तक, मसूरी में बारिश तो बदरीनाथ और हेमकुंड में बर्फबारी

11 अक्टूबर 2019

Related

बिहार में बाढ़ का कहर
Bihar

भागलपुर में बाढ़ पीड़ितों ने किया एसडीएम पर हमला, गार्ड की बुरी तरह पिटाई

5 अक्टूबर 2019

Bihar Police
Bihar

बिहार: काम में लापरवाही पड़ी महंगी, दो एएसआई समेत 13 पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित

6 अक्टूबर 2019

गिरिराज सिंह
Bihar

बिहार बाढ़ पर गिरिराज का नीतीश पर निशाना, कहा- ताली सरदार को तो गाली भी सरदार को

4 अक्टूबर 2019

पटना जंक्शन
Bihar

बिहार बाढ़ः पटना-गया रेल रूट पर परिचालन फिर से शुरू

6 अक्टूबर 2019

तेज प्रताप यादव और पत्नी ऐश्वर्या राय(फाइल फोटो)
Bihar

बहू ऐश्वर्या का गंभीर आरोप- राबड़ी देवी ने घर से धक्का देकर निकाला, खाना तक नहीं दिया

29 सितंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Bihar

बिहार में युवती से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने की कोशिश, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो किया वायरल

28 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited