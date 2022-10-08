Bihar: चंपारण में नौ लोगों की हत्या करने वाले 'नरभक्षी' बाघ को मारने का आदेश, 3 दिन में चार को बनाया शिकार

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
Bihar | Orders issued to kill 'man-eating' tiger that killed nine people in Bagaha in West Champaran dist
Orders for killing a tiger are issued as per procedure when it's established that tiger is accustomed to living in human habitation. Tiger killed 4 people in past 3 days:DFO pic.twitter.com/KaYhZYHmE3— ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2022
