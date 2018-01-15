Download App
लालू के करीबी और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री रघुनाथ झा का 78 साल की उम्र निधन

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Mon, 15 Jan 2018 08:50 AM IST
bihar leader and former central minister raghunath jha passes away at 78
बिहार के जाने माने नेता और पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री रघुनाथ झा का 78 साल की उम्र में निधन हो गया है। दिल्ली के राम मनोहर लोहिया अस्पताल में देर रात रघुनाथ ने अपनी आखरी सांसें ली। बिहार की राजनीति में प्रमुख हस्ती से पहचाने जाने वाले रघुनाथ का संसदीय जीवन 37 वर्षों का रहा।

खास बात है कि राष्ट्रीय जनता दल (आरजेडी) के सुप्रीम लालू प्रसाद यादव को बिहार का मुख्यमंत्री बनाने में भी रघुनाथ ने अहम भूमिका निभाई थी। इतना ही नहीं उन्होंने 1990 में मुख्यमंत्री पद के दावेदारी के साथ चुनाव भी लड़ा था।
 

रघुनाथ शिवहर से छह बार विधायक रहे, साथ ही गोपालगंज और बेतिया से दो बार सांसद भी रहे। बिहार सरकार के कई विभागों में मंत्री रहे रघुनाथ मनमोहन सरकार के समय में भारी उद्योग राज्य मंत्री भी रहे थे। झा जनता दल के गठन के बाद उसके प्रथम प्रदेश अध्यक्ष के साथ साथ सजपा ओर समता पार्टी के प्रदेश अध्यक्ष रहे थे।

बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी ने हाल ही में झा पर आरोप लगाया था कि उन्होंने लालू यादव को जमीन देकर मंत्री पद हासिल किया था।
lalu prasad yadav bihar raghunath jha raghunath jha passes away rjd breaking news

