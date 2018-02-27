#Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not be celebrating Holi on March 2nd in wake of the death of 9 children in #Muzaffarpur hit & run case and death of JDU leader Manibhushan Nishad (File pic) pic.twitter.com/3VEpgWUjoy— ANI (@ANI) February 27, 2018
27 फरवरी 2018