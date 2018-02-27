शहर चुनें

बिहार हिट एंड रन केस: बच्चों की मौत से आहत मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार, नहीं खेलेंगे होली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Tue, 27 Feb 2018 05:00 PM IST
bihar hit and run case Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will not be celebrating Holi
नीतीश कुमार
बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में पिछले दिनों स्कूल परिसर में एक अनियंत्रित गाड़ी के घुसने से 33लोग घायल हो गए जबकि नौ बच्चों की मौत हो गई। बच्चों की मौत से आहत मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार ने घोषणा की है कि वह इस बार होली नहीं खेलेंगे। बता दें कि आरजेडी नेता मणिभूषण निशाद की भी पिछले दिनों मौत हुई है। दो मार्च  को देशभर में हर्षोल्लास से होली खेली जानी जाएगी। 
बता दें कि बिहार ही नहीं बल्कि बच्चों की मौत को लेकर राजनीतिक घमासान चल रहा है। आरजेडी नेता और बिहार के उपमुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव की तरफ से इस मामले को लेकर नीतीश सरकार को घेरने के बाद कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भी ट्वीट कर शराबबंदी के बहाने बिहार सरकार पर निशाना साधा था।

ट्वीट कर राहुल ने सीएम नीतीश कुमार से पूछा था कि क्या यही बिहार में शराबबंदी की सच्चाई है कि प्रतिबंध के बावजूद शराब के नशे में धुत बीजेपी नेता 9 मासूम बच्चों की जान ले लेता है।

बता दें कि तेजस्वी यादव ने आरोप लगाया था कि नौ मासूम बच्चों को कुचलने वाले हत्यारे बीजेपी नेता को मुख्यमंत्री नीतीश कुमार और उपमुख्यमंत्री सुशील मोदी का संरक्षण प्राप्त है इसीलिए उसे अभी तक गिरफ्तार नहीं किया गया है। बिहार विधानसभा भी आज विवाद के भेंट चढ़ गई। 

वहीं जेडीयू के प्रवक्ता नीरज कुमार ने दावा किया कि आरोपी अगर पाताल में भी होगा तो उसे पकड़कर जेल भेजा जाएगा। 



 
