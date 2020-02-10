शहर चुनें

बिहार: पटना में बम विस्फोट से गांधी मैदान इलाके में मची अफरा-तफरी, कई घायल

एएनआई, पटना Updated Mon, 10 Feb 2020 09:47 AM IST
पटना में बम विस्फोट
पटना में बम विस्फोट - फोटो : ANI
बिहार की राजधानी पटना के गांधी मैदान इलाके में सोमवार सुबह बम विस्फोट की खबर से अफरा-तफरी मच गई। पुलिस के मुताबिक एक घर में बम विस्फोट हुआ है। इस हादसे में पांच लोगों के घायल होने की सूचना है। 
पुलिस का कहना है कि ऐसा लगता है कि इस घर में बम रखा गया था, दो घरों को नुकसान पहुंचा है। घायलों को स्थानीय अस्पताल में भर्ती करा दिया गया है।

bihar explosion bomb blast patna
