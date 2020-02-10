बिहार: पटना में बम विस्फोट से गांधी मैदान इलाके में मची अफरा-तफरी, कई घायल

Bihar: Five people injured in an explosion at a house in Patna. Police say, "It seems a bomb that had been kept at this house exploded, damaging two houses. Injured people have been shifted to a hospital". pic.twitter.com/b2EG4zDgIt— ANI (@ANI) February 10, 2020
जेएनयू के पूर्व नेता कन्हैया कुमार एक हमले में घायल हो गए हैं। बिहार के सुपौल में बुधवार को उनके काफिले पर पथराव किया गया जिसमें उनको चोटें आई हैं। घटना के समय सुपौल में एक रैली को संबोधित करने के बाद कन्हैया सहरसा की ओर जा रहे थे।
5 फरवरी 2020