Bihar election BJP President JP Nadda holds roadshow in Darbhanga

बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव : जेपी नड्डा का दरभंगा में भव्य रोड शो

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दरभंगा Updated Mon, 02 Nov 2020 04:53 PM IST
भाजपा अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा
भाजपा अध्यक्ष जे पी नड्डा - फोटो : PTI

ख़बर सुनें
बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव के तीसरे चरण के लिए जारी चुनाव प्रचार अपने चरम पर है। इस कड़ी में भारतीय जनता पार्टी  (भाजपा) के अध्यक्ष जेपी नड्डा ने सोमवार को दरभंगा में एक रोड शो किया।  
 
बता दें कि बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव में दूसरे चरण के लिए मतदान  तीन नवंबर को होना है। 
 
