शहर चुनें
Home ›   Bihar ›   Bihar election 2020, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with a team of officials arrived at Patna Airport

बिहार चुनाव: टीम के साथ पटना पहुंचे मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा, तैयारियों की करेंगे समीक्षा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पटना Updated Tue, 29 Sep 2020 09:14 PM IST
विज्ञापन
सुनील अरोड़ा
सुनील अरोड़ा - फोटो : ANI

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा अपने टीम के साथ तीन दिवसीय बिहार दौरे पर पटना पहुंचे। वे यहां चुनाव की तैयारियों की समीक्षा करेंगे। बता दें कि कोरोना संकट के बीच चुनाव आयोग ने 25 सितंबर को बिहार विधानसभा चुनाव तारीखों की घोषणा कर दी।
विज्ञापन

28 अक्टूबर को प्रथम चरण का मतदान, वहीं दूसरे चरण का तीन नवंबर और अंतिम चरण का सात नवंबर को होगा। जबकि नतीजे की घोषणा 10 नवंबर को होगी। खास बदलाव यह है कि मतदान के लिए एक घंटे का वक्त बढ़ाया गया है। यह सुबह सात बजे से शाम छह बजे तक होगा। यह बदलाव नक्सल प्रभावित क्षेत्रों में नहीं होगा। अन्य सुरक्षा इंतजाम भी किए गए हैं।
 
Safalta.com के टार्गेट कोर्स से पूरा होगा JEE और NEET का सपना
Click Here
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states bihar bihar election 2020 bihar election news bihar assembly election बिहार चुनाव 2020 election bihar election

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

जोहरा सहगल
Bollywood

जोहरा सहगल: नवाबी खानदान में पैदा हुईं हिंदी सिनेमा की ये मशहूर दादी, शादी पर मचा था खूब बवाल

29 सितंबर 2020

कांग्रेस का विजय चौक पर और चंद्रशेखर का सफदरजंग अस्पताल के बाहर प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

हाथरस दुष्कर्मः फॉरेंसिक रिपोर्ट में हुआ बड़ा खुलासा, सफदरजंग में चंद्रशेखर और विजय चौक पर कांग्रेस का प्रदर्शन

29 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
Coronavirus vaccine updates
Health & Fitness

भारत और अन्य गरीब देशों के लिए तैयार होगी 200 करोड़ डोज, बेहद सस्ती होगी वैक्सीन

29 सितंबर 2020

samsung galaxy m11 price cut
Gadgets

Samsung Galaxy m01 and m11: सस्ते हुए सैमसंग के ये दो स्मार्टफोन, अब शुरुआती कीमत 7,999 रुपये

29 सितंबर 2020

Hathras Gangrape Case Latest News: victim dies in a critical situation in Safdarjung hospital
Aligarh

एक और निर्भया की मौत: दुष्कर्म के बाद की गईं थीं दरिंदगी की सारी हदें पार, जीभ काटी, गर्दन तोड़ी...

29 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
सांकेतिक
Auto News

अब सड़क किनारे नहीं होगी गाड़ियों की चेकिंग, 1 अक्तूबर से बदल रहे नियम, कर लें इन चीजों की तैयारी

29 सितंबर 2020

स्वीमिंग फूल
Meerut

एक्सक्लूसिव: थानाध्यक्ष का आलीशान फार्म हाउस, स्वीमिंग फूल... एसी कमरे और खूबसूरत लॉन, देखिए तस्वीरें

29 सितंबर 2020

कोतवाली चंदपा, हाथरस
Aligarh

हाथरसः जीभ कटने के बाद भी दुष्कर्म पीड़िता की बयान दर्ज कराने की कोशिश देख छलक पड़े थे पुलिस वालों के आंसू

29 सितंबर 2020

shani transit 2020
Predictions

अब शनिदेव हो गए हैं मार्गी, जानिए किन राशियों के आएंगे अच्छे दिन, सभी पर इनका प्रभाव

29 सितंबर 2020

सुशांत सिंह राजपूत
Bollywood

परिवार के दावे के उलट है सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की विसरा रिपोर्ट, हुआ ये अहम खुलासा

29 सितंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited