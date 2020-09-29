बिहार चुनाव: टीम के साथ पटना पहुंचे मुख्य चुनाव आयुक्त सुनील अरोड़ा, तैयारियों की करेंगे समीक्षा

Bihar: Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora along with a team of officials arrived at Patna Airport. He is on a visit to the state to overview preparation of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.#BiharPolls will be conducted in 3 phases on 28th October, 3rd and 7th November pic.twitter.com/ttiRq026x6— ANI (@ANI) September 29, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.