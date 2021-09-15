बिहार : फारबिसगंज में पंचायत के आदेश पर एक जोड़े को अवैध संबंध बनाने पर जंजीर में बांधकर पीटा गया

Bihar | A couple was chained together on orders of a panchayat in Forbesganj for pursuing an illicit relationship, as the woman was already married.
"They were thrashed & stripped naked. Their relatives were also fined. 8 people arrested," said RP Singh, SDPO, Forbesganj (13.09) pic.twitter.com/QIunhfvU54 — ANI (@ANI) September 14, 2021
