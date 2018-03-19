शहर चुनें

बिहार में सफाईकर्मी ने टॉर्च की रोशनी में किया ऑपरेशन, वीडियो वायरल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 19 Mar 2018 10:36 AM IST
a sweeper done operation in bihar with the help of torchlight
बिहार के सहरसा सदर अस्पताल में सफाई कर्मचारी ने टॉर्च की रोशनी में मरीज का ऑपरेशन किया। बताया जा रहा है कि महिला का सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल हो गई थी। यहां उसका इलाज होना था। लेकिन जब वह अस्पताल पहुंची तब न तो वहां कोई डॉक्टर मौजूद था और न ही बिजली।  
तब सफाई कर्मचारी ने टॉर्च की रोशनी में मरीज का ऑपरेशन किया। जब अस्पताल के सिविल सर्जन से संपर्क किया गया तो पता चला वह पटना में हैं। 

जानकारी के मुताबिक महिला सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल हो गई थी। यहां महिला इलाज के लिए आई और उसका ऑपरेशन होना था। ऐसे में ऑपरेशन थियेटर में बिजली नहीं थी। अधेरा होने और कुछ ना नजर आने के कारण सफाईकर्मी को मोबाइल की टॉर्च की रोशनी में ऑपरेशन करना पड़ा। हालांकि सारे ऑपरेशन का वीडियो भी बनाया गया। 

सबसे अजीब तो तब हुआ जब डॉक्टर से पूछा गया कि कब से लाइट नहीं है तो उन्होंने कहा कि कल से लाइट नहीं है। फिर उनसे पूछा गया कि अस्पताल में लाइट होनी चाहिए और ऑपरेशन थियेटर में तो हर समय रहनी चाहिए। इसके बाद जब डॉक्टर से उसका नाम पूछा गया तो पता चला कि जो ऑपरेशन कर रहा है वह डॉक्टर नहीं बल्कि अस्पताल का सफाईकर्मी है। 



 

