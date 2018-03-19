#WATCH: A woman is operated upon in torch light at Sadar Hospital in Saharsa as there was no electricity at that time in the hospital. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/HN6T5I2683— ANI (@ANI) March 19, 2018
प्रदेश सरकार का एक साल पूरा हो गया है। इस एक साल में अगर विकास की बात की जाए तो किसी नए और बड़े काम की शुरुआत नहीं हुई।
19 मार्च 2018