Home ›   Bihar ›   A policeman was shot dead when he was going to the police station in Maniari, Muzaffarpur bihar

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में पुलिसकर्मी की गोली मारकर हत्या, छानबीन शुरू

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, मुजफ्फरपुर Updated Fri, 09 Oct 2020 05:37 AM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay

बिहार के मुजफ्फरपुर में पुलिस स्टेशन जा रहे एक पुलिसकर्मी की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई, पुलिस छानबीन करने में जुट गई है। एएसपी (पश्चिम) सैयद इमरान मसूद का कहना है पुलिस अपराधियों को जल्द से जल्द पकड़ लेगी।
बिहार में चुनाव गहमागहमी अपने चरम पर है। वहीं प्रदेश में जंगलराज के नाम पर विपक्षी पार्टी लगातार सरकार पर निशाना साधती है। इस तरह की वारदातें कहीं चुनाव में नीतीश सरकार की गले की फांस न बन जाएं।
 
bihar bihar news bihar crime crime news bihar bihar election

