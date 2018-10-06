Sasaram: 32-year-old woman & two toddlers of a family dead, two other members critically injured, in an attack by a man over a personal dispute. Accused absconding, three persons detained. #Visuals from outside their residence and hospital. #Bihar pic.twitter.com/VPSU23WnOv— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
Rashtriya Lok Samta Party के अध्यक्ष Upendra Kushwaha ने golden crown पहन कर मजदूरों और poverty की बात की।
6 अक्टूबर 2018