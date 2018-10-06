शहर चुनें

32 year old woman and 2 toddlers died in an attack by a man over a personal dispute

सासाराम में महिला सहित दो बच्चों की आपसी रंजिश में हत्या, आरोपी फरार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, सासाराम Updated Sat, 06 Oct 2018 12:34 PM IST
सासाराम में महिला सहित बच्चों की हत्या
सासाराम में महिला सहित बच्चों की हत्या
बिहार में आरोपी कितने बेखौफ घूम रहे हैं इसके हाल में कई उदाहरण सामने आए हैं। ताजा मामला सासाराम के मिर्जापुर गांव का है। जहां आपसी रंजिश में 32 साल की महिला सहित 2 बच्चों की धारदार हथियार से हत्या कर दी गई है। परिवार के दो सदस्यों की हालत काफी गंभीर है। उन्हें अस्पताल में भर्ती करवाया गया है। 
जानकारी के अनुसार मृतक महिला दरोगा यादव की पत्नी और बच्चे हैं। घटना की जानकारी मिलने के बाद पुलिस मौके पर पहुंच गई है। घायल बच्चों को सासाराम के सदर अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। जहां उनकी हालात गंभीर बताई जा रही है। घटना को अंजाम देने के बाद आरोपी फरार है। वहीं पुलिस तीन लोगों को हिरासत में लेकर पूछताछ कर रही है।






  







Upendra Kushwaha talked on poverty wearing gold crown
Bihar

सोने का मुकुट पहनकर कुशवाहा ने की गरीबी की बात

Rashtriya Lok Samta Party के अध्यक्ष Upendra Kushwaha ने golden crown पहन कर मजदूरों और poverty की बात की।

6 अक्टूबर 2018


Bihar
Bihar

प्रेमी के साथ भागने पर घरवालों ने लड़की को 5 घंटे तक पेड़ से बांधकर पीटा

5 अक्टूबर 2018

Constable arrested for putting woman photo on porn site
Bihar

महिला की तस्वीर पॉर्न साइट पर डालने के आरोप में कांस्टेबल गिरफ्तार

6 अक्टूबर 2018

स्मृति ईरानी
Bihar

बिहार : स्मृति ईरानी का विरोध, प्रदर्शनकारियों और भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं की हुई झड़प

5 अक्टूबर 2018

Rats drink seized alcohol in Bihar.
Bihar

बिहार: शराब के स्टॉक में चूहों ने फिर लगाई सेंध, पी गए इतने की शराब

2 अक्टूबर 2018

Bihar: Gangrape with women while bathing in Ganga river, video viral on social media 
Bihar

बिहार: गंगा में नहाते समय महिला के साथ गैंगरेप, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो किया वायरल

4 अक्टूबर 2018

nitish kumar
Bihar

बिहार: सीएम हों या मंत्री, अब बैठकों के दौरान नहीं ले जा सकेंगे मोबाइल

5 अक्टूबर 2018

शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा
Bihar

भाजपा सांसद शत्रुघ्न सिन्हा का एक बार फिर केंद्र की मोदी सरकार पर हमला, कहा- बस बातें किए जाओ

3 अक्टूबर 2018

nitish kumar
Bihar

बिहार को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा देने की सिफारिश करना अधिकार क्षेत्र में नहीं : 15वां वित्त आयोग

4 अक्टूबर 2018

लक्ष्मी नारायण महतो थानेदार
Bihar

बिहार: 40 लाख की शराब बेचते पकड़े गए थानेदार, 4 और गिरफ्तार

4 अक्टूबर 2018

