royal enfield classic 500 to honda cbr250r, These five two wheeler vehicles to be closed due to BS6 norms

जल्द बंद होने जा रही हैं ये पांच शानदार बाइक्स और स्कूटर्स, यह है वजह

ऑटो डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली, Updated Sat, 21 Mar 2020 11:36 AM IST
Bikes
1 of 6
Bikes - फोटो : AmarUjala (सांकेतिक)
31 मार्च के बाद बीएस-4 वाहनों का रजिस्ट्रेशन बंद होने जा रहा है। इसे देखते हुए टू- व्हीलर कंपनियां तेजी से अपने मॉडल्स बीएस6 में अपग्रेड कर रही हैं। बता दें कि बीएस6 उत्सर्जन मानक लागू होने में अब दो हफ्ते से भी कम समय बचा है। इसके चलते जिन मॉडल्स को बीएस6 में अपग्रेड नहीं किया जा सकता है। उन्हें बंद किया जा रहा है। जानिए इन पांच टू व्हीलर्स के बारे में।
Bikes
Bikes - फोटो : AmarUjala (सांकेतिक)
File Photo
File Photo - फोटो : Amar Ujala
File Photo
File Photo - फोटो : Copyright Amar Ujala
File Photo
File Photo - फोटो : Amar Ujala
File Photo
File Photo - फोटो : Honda2Wheelers India
File Photo
File Photo
