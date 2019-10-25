गुलालाई इस्माइल के परिवार के लगातार शोषण से चिंतित है अमेरिका

US Dept of State, Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs: We are concerned by reports of the continued harassment of Gulalai Ismail’s family, and her father’s detention today. We encourage Pakistan to uphold citizens’ rights to peaceful assembly, expression, and due process pic.twitter.com/CGon5U3gh8— ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2019
अमेरिका ने गुरुवार को कहा कि अब कश्मीर की आर्थिक और राजनीतिक स्थिति सामान्य हो चुकी है। ऐसे भारत को कमें श्मीर के विकास के लिए रोडमैप तैयार करना चाहिए।
25 अक्टूबर 2019