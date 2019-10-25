शहर चुनें

गुलालाई इस्माइल के परिवार के लगातार शोषण से चिंतित है अमेरिका

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Updated Fri, 25 Oct 2019 11:14 AM IST
गुलालाई इस्माइल (फाइल फोटो)
गुलालाई इस्माइल (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
अमेरिका के विदेश मंत्रालय के दक्षिण और मध्य एशियाई मामलों के ब्यूरो का कहना है कि वह गुलालाई इस्माइल के परिवार के लगातार हो रहे शोषण और उसके पिता को हिरासत में लिए जाने की रिपोर्ट्स को लेकर चिंतित है। हम पाकिस्तान को स्वतंत्रता, अभिव्यक्ति और नागरिकों के अधिकारों की उचित प्रक्रिया को बनाए रखने के लिए प्रोत्साहित करते हैं। इस्माइल महिला अधिकार कार्यकर्ता हैं जो सितंबर में पाकिस्तान से भागकर अमेरिका आ गई थीं क्योंकि उनपर राजद्रोह का आरोप लगा था। वह अमेरिका से राजनीतिक शरण चाहती हैं।
gulalai ismail harrasment detention
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

