New Zealand: न्यूजीलैंड में चार मंजिला छात्रावास में लगी आग, छह लोगों की मौत

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
At least six people are dead after a fire broke out overnight at a four-storey hostel in New Zealand, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins told the AM morning news program: AP— ANI (@ANI) May 15, 2023
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
Followed