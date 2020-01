मारपीट और जान से मारने की धमकी, पाकिस्तान से परिवार सहित भागे सिख नेता

I appeal to my Sikh Community those who are abroad, Please help me & my Family & take me out to some safe place at this world. @WorldSikhOrg@amnesty @hrw @HRC @realDonaldTrump @Malala @ZarAliAfridi @TahaSSiddiqui @BaseerNaveed @GlobalSikh pic.twitter.com/Jc1l0uzGkB