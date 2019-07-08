शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Inauguration of first model village in Sri Lanka with the help of India, 2400 families to get home

भारत के सहयोग से श्रीलंका में बने पहले मॉडल गांव का उद्घाटन, 2400 परिवारों को मिलेगा आशियाना

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 03:48 AM IST
मॉडल गांव का रविवार को उद्घाटन किया गया
मॉडल गांव का रविवार को उद्घाटन किया गया - फोटो : twitter @IndiainSL
ख़बर सुनें
श्रीलंका के गम्पाहा में भारत के सहयोग से बने पहले मॉडल गांव का रविवार को उद्घाटन किया गया। भारत ने 120 करोड़ रुपये के अनुदान से श्रीलंका में कुल 2,400 मकान बनाने के लिए आवास एवं निर्माण और संस्कृति मंत्रालय के साथ भागीदारी की है। 
भारतीय दूतावास ने ट्विटर पर फोटो शेयर किया है। जारी बयान के मुताबिक, ‘मंत्री सजीत प्रेमदासा, पूर्व राष्ट्रपति चंद्रिका भंडारनायके कुमारतुंगा और कार्यवाहक हाई कमिश्नर डॉ.शिल्पक अम्बुले ने संयुक्त रूप से गम्पाहा में पहले मॉडल गांव का उद्घाटन किया।





बयान के मुताबिक, ‘इस संयुक्त परियोजना से श्रीलंका के 2400 परिवार लाभान्वित होंगे।’ इस उद्घाटन कार्यक्रम के दौरान लाभार्थियों को मकान सौंपे गए।

colambo sri lanka news model village india help sri lanka cultural ministry pm modi
