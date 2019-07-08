भारत के सहयोग से श्रीलंका में बने पहले मॉडल गांव का उद्घाटन, 2400 परिवारों को मिलेगा आशियाना

Hon Minister @sajithpremadasa , former President Chandrika Bandaranayke Kumaratunge and Acting High Commisioner of India Dr Shilpak Ambule jointly inaugurated the 1st model village in Gampaha. 2400 SriLankan families across #lka will benefit from this joint project. #India pic.twitter.com/TOSa8EvQnE

Ranidugama- The 1st Model Village built with Indian assistance inaugurated in Gampaha today. #India in partnership with Ministry of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs of SL will build 100 such model villages across #SriLanka #lka pic.twitter.com/cxSkJQsrkt