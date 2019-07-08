भारत के सहयोग से श्रीलंका में बने पहले मॉडल गांव का उद्घाटन, 2400 परिवारों को मिलेगा आशियाना

Hon Minister @sajithpremadasa, former President Chandrika Bandaranayke Kumaratunge and Acting High Commisioner of India Dr Shilpak Ambule jointly inaugurated the 1st model village in Gampaha. 2400 SriLankan families across #lka will benefit from this joint project. #India pic.twitter.com/TOSa8EvQnE— India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) July 6, 2019
Ranidugama- The 1st Model Village built with Indian assistance inaugurated in Gampaha today. #India in partnership with Ministry of Housing, Construction and Cultural Affairs of SL will build 100 such model villages across #SriLanka #lka pic.twitter.com/cxSkJQsrkt— India in Sri Lanka (@IndiainSL) July 6, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
अमेरिका में ब्रिटिश राजदूत किम डेरॉक ने अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनल्ड ट्रंप का ‘बेकार, अनाड़ी और अयोग्य’ के तौर पर उल्लेख किया है।
7 जुलाई 2019