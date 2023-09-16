Canada: कनाडा ने भारत में प्रस्तावित व्यापार मिशन को किया स्थगित, जी-20 सम्मेलन के बाद सामने आया घटनाक्रम

असीमित लेख पढ़ने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें
कनाडा की व्यापार मंत्री मैरी एनजी (Mary Ng) ने भारत में प्रस्तावित अपने व्यापार मिशन को स्थगित करने का फैसला किया है। कनाडाई मिशन को अगले महीने भारत आना था। मीडिया रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, ताजा घटनाक्रम नई दिल्ली में हाल ही में संपन्न हुए जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन के बाद सामने आया है। प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सम्मेलन के दौरान खालिस्तान के मुद्दे पर अपने कनाडाई समकक्ष जस्टिन ट्रूडो के सामने कड़ी चिंता जताई थी। कहा जा रहा है कि इससे दोनों देशों के राजनयिक संबंधों में कड़वाहट आई है।
कनाडा में चरमपंथी तत्वों को लेकर पीएम मोदी ने जताई थी कड़ी चिंता
Canadian Trade Minister Mary Ng is postponing a trade mission to India planned for October, an official said on Friday, reports Reuters
"At this time, we are postponing the upcoming trade mission to India," said Shanti Cosentino, a spokesperson for the minister: Reuters pic.twitter.com/Umn9zxcwpf — ANI (@ANI) September 15, 2023
